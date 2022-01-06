What’s New In The Antonio Brown Saga?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Antonio Brown released a statement through his attorney alleging that in Week 17, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians demanded he go back in the game despite a bothersome ankle injury.

Statement from Antonio Brown via his attorney ⁦@seanburstyn⁩: pic.twitter.com/pJ3VGFBjSy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022

Brown also alleges that Arians said he was no longer on the team if he didn’t reenter the game. That didn’t sit well with Brown, who took off his uniform and pads before walking off the field at MetLife Stadium.

There are plenty of legs to this story beginning with Brown stating that the Buccaneers gave him a powerful painkiller in an attempt to quell the injury. Brown then says that he had an MRI following the game, revealing bone fragments, a torn ligament, and cartilage loss. He then shared the information with the Buccaneers, who recommended he get a second opinion. However, it’s not often that teams are given medical recommendations to players they supposedly released.

It’s worth noting that the Buccaneers have yet to follow through with Arians’ claim that Brown is no longer on the team. It’s fair to wonder if the Buccaneers are now trying to get their ducks in a row should a possible lawsuit emerge. Nevertheless, the fact that they’ve been somewhat quiet doesn’t bode well for them.

Brown seems to have the receipts in his possession, and he’s not afraid to show them. The more this story drags on, the more it could turn out to be a distraction for the Buccaneers.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists Tampa Bay at +400 to win the NFC and +750 to win the Super Bowl.