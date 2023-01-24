What's the Career Record of New Orleans Saints' Head Coach Dennis Allen
Ben DiGiacomo
The New Orleans Saints had an underachieving 2022 campaign in Dennis Allen’s first season as the man in charge after Sean Payton stepped away from the team. In a weak division, they were still in a dogfight for the division’s playoff representative despite finishing 7-10. The front office confirmed that Allen would return for 2023 after rumblings of a possible firing.
Year
Team
Record
2012
Oakland Raiders
4-12
2013
Oakland Raiders
4-12
2014
Oakland Raiders
0-4 (Fired Midseason)
2022
New Orleans Saints
7-10
Allen’s tenure in Oakland was easily forgettable, and that’s putting it nicely. Hired as the first coach from the defensive side of the ball since John Madden, Allen came in with lofty expectations after a successful tenure as defensive coordinator in Denver. Finishing with an 8-28 record in under two and a half seasons, Allen earned his way out of town but also wasn’t set up for success as the team lacked draft capital and faced salary cap issues.
After his dismissal, Sean Payton immediately scooped Allen up heading into the 2015 season as a defensive assistant with the Saints. The rest is history. Later promoted to defensive coordinator in the middle of the 2015 stint, Allen remained in that position for the next six seasons. After Sean Payton’s resignation, Allen was promoted to the top guy and was plagued by injuries in his first season. Still scrapping together seven wins can be considered a win, but he has a team full of talent with expectations to take home the division next year when fully healthy.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.