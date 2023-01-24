What's the Career Record of New Orleans Saints' Head Coach Dennis Allen

The New Orleans Saints had an underachieving 2022 campaign in Dennis Allen’s first season as the man in charge after Sean Payton stepped away from the team. In a weak division, they were still in a dogfight for the division’s playoff representative despite finishing 7-10. The front office confirmed that Allen would return for 2023 after rumblings of a possible firing.

Year Team Record 2012 Oakland Raiders 4-12 2013 Oakland Raiders 4-12 2014 Oakland Raiders 0-4 (Fired Midseason) 2022 New Orleans Saints 7-10

Allen’s tenure in Oakland was easily forgettable, and that’s putting it nicely. Hired as the first coach from the defensive side of the ball since John Madden, Allen came in with lofty expectations after a successful tenure as defensive coordinator in Denver. Finishing with an 8-28 record in under two and a half seasons, Allen earned his way out of town but also wasn’t set up for success as the team lacked draft capital and faced salary cap issues.

After his dismissal, Sean Payton immediately scooped Allen up heading into the 2015 season as a defensive assistant with the Saints. The rest is history. Later promoted to defensive coordinator in the middle of the 2015 stint, Allen remained in that position for the next six seasons. After Sean Payton’s resignation, Allen was promoted to the top guy and was plagued by injuries in his first season. Still scrapping together seven wins can be considered a win, but he has a team full of talent with expectations to take home the division next year when fully healthy.