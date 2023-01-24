What's the Career Record of Tennessee Titans' Head Coach Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel’s fifth season as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans crashed and burned after their dominating 7-3 start, where they then dropped seven straight, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs. Vrabel made the playoffs in the three consecutive prior seasons and has set the foundation to have him at the helm for years to come, despite 2022’s collapse.

Year Team Record 2018 Tennessee Titans 9-7 2019 Tennessee Titans 9-7 2020 Tennessee Titans 11-5 2021 Tennessee Titans 12-5 2022 Tennessee Titans 7-10

Mike Vrabel came to Tennessee back in 2018 as a three-time Super Bowl champion as a player with the New England Patriots and as the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans. Vrabel fit into Tennessee from the jump, although eventually missing the playoffs in his debut season, he finished with a winning record and looked to be a great hire with a promising future. He reached the AFC championship game in his second season as a Wild Card team, where he fell to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

In the following two seasons, Vrabel’s club went 0-2 in the playoffs despite two very hopeful, double-digit win seasons. 2022 came and went, as a seven-game losing streak to close out the season illustrated how the organization let Vrabel down in positioning talent around him. Heading into the offseason with plenty of quarterback questions, a newly hired GM should give Vrabel hope of roster improvements after being let down by the previous regime.