What's the Career Record of Washington Commanders' Head Coach Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders finished their 2022 campaign 8-8-1 and last in a rather loaded NFC East, the only team from the division not to make the playoffs. It was Rivera’s third season at the helm of the Commanders franchise and twelfth in the league, only his second time finishing last place in his division.

Year Team Record 2011 Carolina Panthers 6-10 2012 Carolina Panthers 7-9 2013 Carolina Panthers 12-4 2014 Carolina Panthers 7-8-1 2015 Carolina Panthers 15-1 2016 Carolina Panthers 6-10 2017 Carolina Panthers 11-5 2018 Carolina Panthers 7-9 2019 Carolina Panthers 5-7 (Fired Midseason) 2020 Washington Football Team 7-9 2021 Washington Football Team 7-10 2022 Washington Commanders 8-8-1

Nine years as the top man in Carolina cemented Coach Rivera as one of the most well-respected leaders in the sport. Primarily alongside former MVP Cam Newton, Rivera departed Carolina with a record of 79-67-1 amidst his ninth season, with his 2015 season being the high point where his team took home the NFC Championship trophy before falling to Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. The 2019 Panthers were doomed from the start, with Cam Newton falling to a season-ending injury early in the season with new ownership yearning for a leadership change at the same time. Everyone knew his midseason departure would be short-lived, as Rivera quickly became the most sought-after coach on the market.

Rivera came to Washington with hopes of his presence sparking organizational culture change. A resilient leader who has beaten cancer during his time in DC, he’s left his mark on the organization already. On the football field, Rivera won the “NFC Least” back in 2020, where he eventually fell to Tom Brady in the opening playoff round. 2021 and 2022 were similar stories, with talented teams falling short primarily due to quarterback ineptitude. As we look ahead to 2023, Sam Howell looks to be Rivera’s guy by default under center, but that would again put Rivera in the position of mediocrity.