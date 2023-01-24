What's the Career Record of Washington Commanders' Head Coach Ron Rivera
Ben DiGiacomo
The Washington Commanders finished their 2022 campaign 8-8-1 and last in a rather loaded NFC East, the only team from the division not to make the playoffs. It was Rivera’s third season at the helm of the Commanders franchise and twelfth in the league, only his second time finishing last place in his division.
Year
Team
Record
2011
Carolina Panthers
6-10
2012
Carolina Panthers
7-9
2013
Carolina Panthers
12-4
2014
Carolina Panthers
7-8-1
2015
Carolina Panthers
15-1
2016
Carolina Panthers
6-10
2017
Carolina Panthers
11-5
2018
Carolina Panthers
7-9
2019
Carolina Panthers
5-7 (Fired Midseason)
2020
Washington Football Team
7-9
2021
Washington Football Team
7-10
2022
Washington Commanders
8-8-1
Nine years as the top man in Carolina cemented Coach Rivera as one of the most well-respected leaders in the sport. Primarily alongside former MVP Cam Newton, Rivera departed Carolina with a record of 79-67-1 amidst his ninth season, with his 2015 season being the high point where his team took home the NFC Championship trophy before falling to Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. The 2019 Panthers were doomed from the start, with Cam Newton falling to a season-ending injury early in the season with new ownership yearning for a leadership change at the same time. Everyone knew his midseason departure would be short-lived, as Rivera quickly became the most sought-after coach on the market.
Rivera came to Washington with hopes of his presence sparking organizational culture change. A resilient leader who has beaten cancer during his time in DC, he’s left his mark on the organization already. On the football field, Rivera won the “NFC Least” back in 2020, where he eventually fell to Tom Brady in the opening playoff round. 2021 and 2022 were similar stories, with talented teams falling short primarily due to quarterback ineptitude. As we look ahead to 2023, Sam Howell looks to be Rivera’s guy by default under center, but that would again put Rivera in the position of mediocrity.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.