02:55 PM, December 16, 2022

When Did Allegiant Stadium Open?

Multiple new NFL stadiums have opened lately, each with impressive features that distinguish them from one another.

The Oakland Raiders were relocated into the Las Vegas Raiders and now play at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium opened on July 30, 2020, and is home to the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV Rebels. The 65,000-seat stadium is domed and located in Paradise, Nevada. 