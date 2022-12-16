NFL stadiums all over the league have found new ways to get unique and become modern, which was the case with the San Francisco 49ers’ new home.

The 49ers play out of Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, their new home after playing at Candlestick Park since 1971.

When Did Levi’s Stadium Open?

Levi Stadium opened on July 17, 2014. It’s not only the home of the 49ers but also a college football bowl called the RedBox Bowl. The stadium is located just outside San Francisco and can seat 68,500 people.