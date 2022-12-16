New stadiums have been popping up all over the NFL, and the Minnesota Vikings have been a part of that trend over the last decade.

U.S. Bank Stadium is the home of the Vikings and is one of the newer stadiums in the NFL.

When Did U.S. Bank Stadium Open?

U.S. Bank Stadium opened on July 22, 2016. The stadium is now over six years old and hosts Vikings games, Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball games, and concerts.