With the NFL season approaching quickly, you may wonder what college team certain players suit up for. This question comes more frequently across the league as each season progresses.

Where Did Allen Robinson Play College Football?

Before becoming one of the best wide receivers in the league, Allen Robinson attended Penn State University, where he put on a collegiate show.

The star wideout only totaled 23 receiving yards on three receptions in his freshman season, but in year two, the Michigan native broke out. The former three-star prospect hauled in 77 receptions, totaling 1,018 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. A glimpse of what was to come. Robinson upped his game in his final season at Penn State. Increasing his receptions by a considerable margin, the standout reeled in 97 receptions for 1,432 yards and six touchdowns.

Robinson spent three seasons at PSU before declaring for the draft following a standout 2013 season.

Since entering the league, Robinson has shown promise every year despite being dealt a lousy hand in the quarterback department. Nonetheless, Robinson signed with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, and with an arguably top-ten quarterback at the helm, the Penn State product looks to rebound from a down year in 2021