Which QBs Were Drafted Ahead of Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft?
Zachary Cook
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills has emerged as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, yet he wasn’t selected first in his draft class in 2018.
The fifth-year quarterback has seen three winning seasons in his four at the NFL level and has helped put Buffalo back on the map as a Super Bowl contender.
Allen is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him throw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns, one off his career-best of 27 set in 2020 when he was runner-up for the MVP. After his MVP-caliber season, Allen signed a lucrative extension with the club, making him the second-highest-paid quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes.
Which Quarterbacks Went Ahead of Allen?
During the 2018 NFL draft, Allen was selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills out of Wyoming.
Two quarterbacks were selected ahead of Allen in this draft class, and neither has had much success in their NFL career.
In a surprising move by the Cleveland Browns, they opted to select Baker Mayfield from the Oklahoma Sooners with the first overall selection. Mayfield was just traded during this offseason to the Carolina Panthers. He’s now teammates with the other quarterback selected ahead of Allen in the 2018 draft Sam Darnold. The USC product landed with the New York Jets at the number three selection, which ended in an ugly divorce that has yet to see him find his footing as an NFL signal caller.
What’s clear from this draft class is that Allen has supplanted both Mayfield and Darnold as the top quarterback in the class and would likely be the first overall selection if the 2018 NFL Draft redrafted today.
