Who is Bills’ Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey?

The Buffalo Bills are poised to have one of the most dynamic offenses in 2022, and they’ll be doing so under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Buffalo saw their former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll get hired as the head coach of the New York Giants, meaning Dorsey is now tasked with ensuring the offense continues to be one of the NFL’s highest scoring units.

Who is Ken Dorsey?

The 41-year-old former NFL quarterback will be a first-time offensive coordinator at the NFL level after serving as the Bills’ quarterbacks coach since 2019.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Dorsey have had a good partnership, which has promoted him to a more significant role with the club.

Dorsey was born on April 22, 1981, and grew up with a football and basketball background. Dorsey pursued a football career at the University of Miami and excelled, being named a finalist for the coveted Heisman trophy twice during his tenure as a Hurricane.

The Miami product was later drafted by the San Francisco 49ers late in the 2003 draft, which ultimately saw him suit up for the 49ers and Cleveland Browns in the NFL before shifting gears and playing quarterback for the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.

Before being the Bills’ quarterbacks coach in 2019, Dorsey also served as a pro scout for the Carolina Panthers and then saw time in 2013 as their quarterbacks coach.