Who is Rams’ Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen?

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to again field one of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams, led by new offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Looking to repeat as Super Bowl champs, Coen will be in charge of making sure newly signed wide receiver Allen Robinson fits in their offense, along with finding new ways to keep star wideout Cooper Kupp involved.
In 2021, the Rams were ninth in yards per game on offense and the eighth highest scoring team. This year, Coen will be focused on making sure there are no slip-ups in his first season on the job and that the offense doesn’t take a step back with very talented personnel.
Who is Liam Coen?
Liam Coen is the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator and took over the role this offseason after being the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020. After serving in that role, Coen was hired by the Kentucky Wildcats as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on December 15, 2020.
Coen is 36 years old and was born on November 8, 1985, in Warwick, Rhode Island. He received his first job in NFL circles in 2010 when he was named quarterbacks coach of the Cleveland Browns.
After winning the Super Bowl in 2021 as offensive coordinator of the Rams, Kevin O’Connell was hired as the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, creating an opening for Coen to take over the coveted position.
Throughout his playing career, Coen played quarterback at UMass for four years from 2004 to 2008 and was dominant in doing so, setting six of eight passing records at the school, which still stand today.
