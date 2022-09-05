Who Is the Oldest Active Player in the NFL?

In a league like the NFL, where athletes continuously wreak havoc on one another, the lower the mileage on a player’s body, the better. However, some NFL players like to defy the odds and play deep into the back half of their career.

Who is the Oldest Player In the NFL?

The oldest active player in the NFL is none other than the legendary Tom Brady.

At 45, Brady is entering his 23rd season in the league. Following a season in which he led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43), the quarterback continues to defy the odds and demonstrate that age is just a number. The Michigan alum shows no signs of slowing down.

Brady’s time in New England

The 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft, he spent 20 seasons in New England with the Patriots. The Brady legacy began after an injury to then-starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe in 2001. The sixth-round pick made a name for himself from that point.

In his time in Foxboro, Brady won six rings with the Patriots. Leading New England to all six of the franchise’s Vince Lombardi trophies, the 6-foot-4 game manager will go down as the best player in Patriots history, if not ever.

Brady’s Last Ride?

In 2020, the inevitable happened when Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he would bring his winning ways with him. The same year he joined the Bucs, the team would advance to the Super Bowl. For the first time since 2003, Brady brought Tampa Bay another championship and managed to add to his Super Bowl ring collection.

After the 2021 season, the legend announced his retirement from the sport he loves. It took 40 days for Brady to realize that he couldn’t leave the game yet. Brady unretired and has since recruited bigger names such as wide receiver Julio Jones to join him.

The loss in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs seemed to rub the QB the wrong way. However, with a talented roster at his disposal, the GOAT could be returning for one final ride to cap off his fairy tale career.

Nonetheless, Brady proves year in and year out that his game is like fine wine; it just gets better over time.