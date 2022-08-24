Who is the Punt God Matt Araiza?

The Buffalo Bills have a new punter in town, and his name is Matt Araiza. In what will be a Super Bowl or bust year, the Bills are relying on a rookie punter.

Araiza is coming off an impeccable college career at San Diego State, which correlates directly with his nickname, the “Punt God.” The Bills selected the gifted punter in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft, and he’s already made a massive impression during training camp.

Powerful Preseason Punting on Display

Kicking footballs long distances has been the name of the game for Araiza, who’s already had a noteworthy performance for the Bills in the preseason that helped play a role in him winning the starting role. It’s not very often you see a punter drill a ball over 80% of the field, but that’s exactly what Araiza did against the Indianapolis Colts, crushing an 82-yard punt. The team released veteran punter Matt Haack on Monday, and Araiza will start the year booting balls for the Bills.

Araiza was gaining hype at San Diego State, but his performance at the combine and throughout summer camp has really helped establish himself as someone to watch in the upcoming season. It’s not often you can say that about a punter, but when one is hammering 80-yard punts on a regular basis, that quickly becomes must-see television, especially if you’re a Bills fan. The Bills punter took home the Ray Guy Award in 2021, which goes to the best punter in the nation, meaning greatness could be on the horizon for the new openly appointed starter.