Entering Week 9, three players join Seattle’s Tariq Woolen and Buffalo’s Jordan Poyer at the top of the leaderboard with four interceptions.
Who Leads the NFL in Interceptions This Year?
Rank
Player
Team
Interceptions
1
Vonn Bell
Cincinnati Bengals
4
1
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles
4
1
Eddie Jackson
Chicago Bears
4
1
Jordan Poyer
Buffalo Bills
4
1
Tariq Woolen
Seattle Seahawks
4
6
Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
3
6
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Pittsburgh Steelers
3
6
Talanoa Hufanga
San Francisco 49ers
3
6
Lamarcus Joyner
New York Jets
3
6
Darius Slay
Philadelphia Eagles
3
6
Harrison Smith
Minnesota Vikings
3
6
Marcus Williams
Baltimore Ravens
3
Vonn Bell moves into a tie for first with an interception off Browns’ receiver Amari Cooper in Week 8. It was Cooper’s first career pass attempt on a failed trick play that resulted in the pick. Bell added his third interception of the season during Week 5’s loss to the Ravens. In Week 4, He had a massive two-interception game to lift the Bengals to a win over the Dolphins.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson racked up an interception, seven solo tackles, a sack, and a pass defense in Week 8 against the Steelers. He had a two-interception game in Week 6 against the Cowboys and earned his first pick in Week 5 against the Cardinals.
Eddie Jackson was named team captain in Week 8 for a good reason. The defensive powerhouse earned four interceptions through eight games, a considerable improvement after failing to record a single interception in 2020 or 2021. He also has four passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 58 tackles.
Jordan Poyer recorded two back-to-back interceptions in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He played a vital role in the Bills’ comeback win, helping to erase a 17-point deficit with two game-changing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The win was his first career multi-interception game and earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Poyer is also the first player since Marcus Peters in 2016 to tally four interceptions in his first three games.
Tariq Woolen continues to make a case for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He recorded his fourth interception in as many games during the Seahawks win over the Cardinals. The cornerback recorded his first career pick-six against the Lions in Week 4.
Trevon Diggs earned his third interception in Week 7 against the Lions, picking off Jared Goff deep in the red zone. He has 17 interceptions through 35 career games, the best interception output over the last 40 years for a player at this point in their career.
Minkah Fitzpatrick notched his third interception of the season in Week 4 against the Jets. He grabbed a deflection off tight end Tyler Conklin and returned 34-yards to the end zone. Officials ruled that Fitzpatrick went out of bounds on the Jets’ four-yard-line, and the ball was handed to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers scored their first touchdown on the day and took a 13-10 lead in the eventual loss.
Talanoa Hufanga notched his third interception of the season in Week 7 against the Chiefs. He picked off Patrick Mahomes on Kansas City’s opening drive and recorded four tackles. He is the first 49er to record three-or-more interceptions through seven games of a season since Richard Sherman in 2019.
Lamarcus Joyner‘s third interception came against the Broncos in Week 7. In Week 4, Joyner had a two-interception night against the Steelers, including a game-sealing pick as the clock expired.
Darius Slay earned his third pick of the season in Week 7 against the Cowboys. Through eight weeks, he has recorded 19 total tackles, and seven passes defended, on top of allowing just a 31.8 passer rating.
Harrison Smith is one of three active players with at least 30 career interceptions. He recorded his third interception of the season in Week 8 against the Cardinals. So far, the safety’s most impressive pick of the season was in Week 6 against the Dolphins, when he secured a deflection off Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks’s helmet.
Marcus Williams picked off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa twice in the first half in Week 2, becoming the first Raven to record three interceptions in the first two games. His first interception as a Raven came in Week 1 against Joe Flacco’s Jets. Williams is in his sixth NFL season and his first with Baltimore.
