Who Leads the NFL in Interceptions this Year?

Entering Week 11, C.J. Gardner-Johnson leads the league with six interceptions.

Who Lea ds the NFL in Interceptions This Year?

Rank Player Team Interceptions 1 C.J. Gardner-Johnson Philadelphia Eagles 6 2 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks 5 3 Vonn Bell Cincinnati Bengals 4 3 Talanoa Hufanga San Francisco 49ers 4 3 Eddie Jackson Chicago Bears 4 3 Jordan Poyer Buffalo Bills 4 3 Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings 4 8 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers 3 8 James Bradberry Philadelphia Eagles 3 8 Andre Cisco Jacksonville Jaguars 3 8 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 3 8 Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers 3 8 Lamarcus Joyner New York Jets 3 8 Patrick Peterson Minnesota Vikings 3 8 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles 3 8 Marcus Williams Baltimore Ravens 3

C.J. Gardner-Johnson earned his league-leading sixth interception against the Commanders in Week 10. The safety acquired from the Saints had a massive two-interception game in Week 6 against the Cowboys and earned his first pick in Week 5 against the Cardinals.

Tariq Woolen continues to make a case for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He recorded his fifth pick off a Buccaneers trick play in Week 10. The rookie picked off a pass from running back Leonard Fournette intended for quarterback Tom Brady.

Vonn Bell picked off Browns’ receiver Amari Cooper for his fourth interception of the season in Week 8. It was Cooper’s first career pass attempt on a failed trick play that resulted in the pick. Bell added his third interception during Week 5’s loss to the Ravens. In Week 4, he had a massive two-interception game to lift the Bengals to a win over the Dolphins.

Talanoa Hufanga intercepted a Justin Herbert pass to clinch the 49ers’ victory over the Chargers in Week 10. Back in Week 7, he became the first 49er to record three-or-more interceptions through seven games of a season since Richard Sherman in 2019.

Eddie Jackson was named team captain in Week 8 for a good reason. The defensive powerhouse earned four interceptions through eight games, a considerable improvement after failing to record a single interception in 2020 or 2021.

Jordan Poyer recorded two back-to-back interceptions in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He played a vital role in the Bills’ comeback win, helping to erase a 17-point deficit with two game-changing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The win was his first career multi-interception game and earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Harrison Smith made a key interception in Week 9, picking off his former Vikings teammate Taylor Heinicke. It was his 151st career start and third consecutive game with a pick.

Jaire Alexander picked off Jared Goff on the Lions’ first possession of the second half in Week 9. He grabbed his second pick during the Packers’ Week 8 loss to the Bills.

James Bradberry recorded a fourth-quarter interception to shut the door on the Texans in Week 9. He earned his first two interceptions of the season against the Lions and Jaguars.

Andre Cisco logged his third interception of the season in Week 10, with three tackles and two passes defended. He has made nine starts this season and racked up 69 total tackles and seven pass deflections.

Trevon Diggs earned his third interception in Week 7 against the Lions, picking off Goff deep in the red zone. He has 17 interceptions through 37 career games, an outstanding interception output for a player at this point in their career.

Minkah Fitzpatrick notched his third interception of the season in Week 4 against the Jets. He grabbed a deflection off tight end Tyler Conklin and returned 34-yards to the end zone. Officials ruled that Fitzpatrick went out of bounds on the Jets’ four-yard-line, and the ball was handed to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers scored their first touchdown on the day and took a 13-10 lead in the eventual loss.

Lamarcus Joyner‘s third interception came against the Broncos in Week 7. In Week 4, Joyner had a two-interception night against the Steelers, including a game-sealing pick as the clock expired.

Patrick Peterson sealed the Vikings’ Week 10 win with two crucial interceptions against Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The cornerback picked off Allen in the end zone to give the Vikings the shot to take it to overtime and earn the eventual win.

Darius Slay earned his third pick of the season in Week 7 against the Cowboys. He has recorded 29 total tackles, and nine passes defended in ten weeks.

Marcus Williams picked off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa twice in the first half in Week 2, becoming the first Raven to record three interceptions in the first two games. His first interception as a Raven came in Week 1 against Joe Flacco’s Jets. Williams is in his sixth NFL season and his first with Baltimore.