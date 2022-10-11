Entering Week 6, Buffalo’s Jordan Poyer tops the leaderboard with four interceptions. Cincinnati’s Vonn Bell and Seattle’s Tariq Woolen move up the rankings this week after solid performances in their respective Week 5 contests.
Who Leads the NFL in Interceptions This Year?
Rank
Player
Team
Interceptions
1
Jordan Poyer
Buffalo Bills
4
2
Vonn Bell
Cincinnati Bengals
3
2
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Pittsburgh Steelers
3
2
Eddie Jackson
Chicago Bears
3
2
Marcus Williams
Baltimore Ravens
3
2
Tariq Woolen
Seattle Seahawks
3
7
James Bradberry
Philadelphia Eagles
2
7
Bryce Callahan
Los Angeles Chargers
2
7
Andre Cisco
Jacksonville Jaguars
2
7
Jamel Dean
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2
7
Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
2
7
Talanoa Hufanga
San Francisco 49ers
2
7
Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens
2
7
Jack Jones
New England Patriots
2
7
Lamarcus Joyner
New York Jets
2
7
Devin Lloyd
Jacksonville Jaguars
2
7
Jalen Pitre
Houston Texans
2
7
Darius Slay
Philadelphia Eagles
2
7
Caden Sterns
Denver Broncos
2
7
Cameron Sutton
Pittsburgh Steelers
2
Jordan Poyer recorded two back-to-back interceptions in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He played a vital role in the Bills’ comeback win, helping to erase a 17-point deficit with two game-changing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The win was his first career multi-interception game and earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Poyer is also the first player since Marcus Peters in 2016 to tally four interceptions in his first three games.
Vonn Bell added his third interception of the season during Week 5’s loss to the Ravens. He grabbed a Lamar Jackson pass intended for Demarcus Robinson to set up a Bengals touchdown late in the first half. He had a massive two-interception game in Week 4, helping the Bengals to a win over the Dolphins.
Minkah Fitzpatrick notched his third interception of the season in Week 4 against the Jets. He grabbed a deflection off tight end Tyler Conklin and returned 34-yards to the end zone. Officials ruled that Fitzpatrick went out of bounds on the Jets’ four-yard-line, and the ball was handed to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers scored their first touchdown on the day and took a 13-10 lead in the eventual loss.
Eddie Jackson totals three interceptions through five games, a huge improvement after failing to record a single interception in 2020 or 2021. He recorded his third of the season on an excellent pick off Tyrod Taylor. His first two came against the 49ers and Texans.
Marcus Williams picked off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa twice in the first half in Week 2, becoming the first Raven to record three interceptions in the first two games. His first interception as a Raven came in Week 1 against Joe Flacco’s Jets. Williams is in his sixth NFL season and his first with Baltimore.
Tariq Woolen recorded his third interception in as many games during the Seahawks’ loss to the Saints. The cornerback recorded his first career pick-six against the Lions in Week 4. If he keeps up the momentum, he could have a shot at Defensive Rookie of the Year.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.