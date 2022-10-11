Who Leads the NFL in Interceptions this Year?

Entering Week 6, Buffalo’s Jordan Poyer tops the leaderboard with four interceptions. Cincinnati’s Vonn Bell and Seattle’s Tariq Woolen move up the rankings this week after solid performances in their respective Week 5 contests.

Who Lea ds the NFL in Interceptions This Year?

Rank Player Team Interceptions 1 Jordan Poyer Buffalo Bills 4 2 Vonn Bell Cincinnati Bengals 3 2 Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers 3 2 Eddie Jackson Chicago Bears 3 2 Marcus Williams Baltimore Ravens 3 2 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks 3 7 James Bradberry Philadelphia Eagles 2 7 Bryce Callahan Los Angeles Chargers 2 7 Andre Cisco Jacksonville Jaguars 2 7 Jamel Dean Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 7 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 2 7 Talanoa Hufanga San Francisco 49ers 2 7 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 2 7 Jack Jones New England Patriots 2 7 Lamarcus Joyner New York Jets 2 7 Devin Lloyd Jacksonville Jaguars 2 7 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans 2 7 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles 2 7 Caden Sterns Denver Broncos 2 7 Cameron Sutton Pittsburgh Steelers 2

Jordan Poyer recorded two back-to-back interceptions in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He played a vital role in the Bills’ comeback win, helping to erase a 17-point deficit with two game-changing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The win was his first career multi-interception game and earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Poyer is also the first player since Marcus Peters in 2016 to tally four interceptions in his first three games.

Vonn Bell added his third interception of the season during Week 5’s loss to the Ravens. He grabbed a Lamar Jackson pass intended for Demarcus Robinson to set up a Bengals touchdown late in the first half. He had a massive two-interception game in Week 4, helping the Bengals to a win over the Dolphins.

Minkah Fitzpatrick notched his third interception of the season in Week 4 against the Jets. He grabbed a deflection off tight end Tyler Conklin and returned 34-yards to the end zone. Officials ruled that Fitzpatrick went out of bounds on the Jets’ four-yard-line, and the ball was handed to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers scored their first touchdown on the day and took a 13-10 lead in the eventual loss.

Eddie Jackson totals three interceptions through five games, a huge improvement after failing to record a single interception in 2020 or 2021. He recorded his third of the season on an excellent pick off Tyrod Taylor. His first two came against the 49ers and Texans.

Marcus Williams picked off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa twice in the first half in Week 2, becoming the first Raven to record three interceptions in the first two games. His first interception as a Raven came in Week 1 against Joe Flacco’s Jets. Williams is in his sixth NFL season and his first with Baltimore.

Tariq Woolen recorded his third interception in as many games during the Seahawks’ loss to the Saints. The cornerback recorded his first career pick-six against the Lions in Week 4. If he keeps up the momentum, he could have a shot at Defensive Rookie of the Year.