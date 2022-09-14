Week 1 of the NFL season saw 28 players make one interception. Regarding team totals, the Steelers’ defense combined for four off Joe Burrow, the most by any team in the opening week.
Who Leads the NFL in Interceptions This Year?
Rank
Player
Team
Interceptions
1
Jerry Hughes
Texans
1
1
Harrison Smith
Vikings
1
1
Jordan Poyer
Bills
1
1
Bryce Callahan
Chargers
1
1
Troy Hill
Rams
1
1
James Bradberry
Eagles
1
1
Cameron Sutton
Steelers
1
1
T.J. Watt
Steelers
1
1
Eddie Jackson
Bears
1
1
Donovan Wilson
Cowboys
1
1
Ahkello Witherspoon
Steelers
1
1
Marcus Williams
Ravens
1
1
Drue Tranquill
Chargers
1
1
D.J. Reed
Jets
1
1
Dane Jackson
Bills
1
1
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Steelers
1
1
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Buccaneers
1
1
Amani Hooker
Titans
1
1
Boogie Basham
Bills
1
1
Terrell Lewis
Rams
1
1
Darrick Forrest
Commanders
1
1
Grant Delpit
Browns
1
1
Talanoa Hufanga
49ers
1
1
Asante Samuel Jr.
Chargers
1
1
Jevon Holland
Dolphins
1
1
Tyson Campbell
Jaguars
1
1
Travon Walker
Jaguars
1
The Steelers were all over Joe Burrow on Sunday. Pittsburgh’s defense was a powerful force with four interceptions, including one from reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. Late in the fourth quarter, Watt left the game with a pectoral tear. The injury could sideline him for up to six weeks. This is a significant setback for the Steeler defense.
Following Pittsburgh are the Bills and the Chargers, each with three. The Bills’ defense dominated the Rams in their opener, from the pass rush to the secondary. In addition to the three interceptions, they had seven sacks on the evening. The Chargers proved too much to handle for Derek Carr and the Raiders. The Chargers’ first interception resulted in a Justin Herbert touchdown to put them up 17-3 at the half. The Bolts went on to win 24-19.
