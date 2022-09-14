Week 1 of the NFL season saw 28 players make one interception. Regarding team totals, the Steelers’ defense combined for four off Joe Burrow, the most by any team in the opening week.

Who Leads the NFL in Interceptions This Year?

Rank Player Team Interceptions 1 Jerry Hughes Texans 1 1 Harrison Smith Vikings 1 1 Jordan Poyer Bills 1 1 Bryce Callahan Chargers 1 1 Troy Hill Rams 1 1 James Bradberry Eagles 1 1 Cameron Sutton Steelers 1 1 T.J. Watt Steelers 1 1 Eddie Jackson Bears 1 1 Donovan Wilson Cowboys 1 1 Ahkello Witherspoon Steelers 1 1 Marcus Williams Ravens 1 1 Drue Tranquill Chargers 1 1 D.J. Reed Jets 1 1 Dane Jackson Bills 1 1 Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers 1 1 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers 1 1 Amani Hooker Titans 1 1 Boogie Basham Bills 1 1 Terrell Lewis Rams 1 1 Darrick Forrest Commanders 1 1 Grant Delpit Browns 1 1 Talanoa Hufanga 49ers 1 1 Asante Samuel Jr. Chargers 1 1 Jevon Holland Dolphins 1 1 Tyson Campbell Jaguars 1 1 Travon Walker Jaguars 1

The Steelers were all over Joe Burrow on Sunday. Pittsburgh’s defense was a powerful force with four interceptions, including one from reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. Late in the fourth quarter, Watt left the game with a pectoral tear. The injury could sideline him for up to six weeks. This is a significant setback for the Steeler defense.

Following Pittsburgh are the Bills and the Chargers, each with three. The Bills’ defense dominated the Rams in their opener, from the pass rush to the secondary. In addition to the three interceptions, they had seven sacks on the evening. The Chargers proved too much to handle for Derek Carr and the Raiders. The Chargers’ first interception resulted in a Justin Herbert touchdown to put them up 17-3 at the half. The Bolts went on to win 24-19.