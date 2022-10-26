After Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards at age 44, plenty of talented quarterbacks can take the throne in 2022. Whether Patrick Mahomes re-enters the chat or Josh Allen takes control of the league, there are multiple quarterbacks to watch in an exciting race to see who will be the NFL’s passing leader this year.
Who Leads the NFL in Passing Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Passing Yards
1
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
2159
2
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
2097
3
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
2009
4
Matt Ryan
Indianapolis Colts
2008
5
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
1980
6
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1942
7
Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks
1712
8
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
1707
9
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals
1667
10
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers
1597
11
Jacoby Brissett
Cleveland Browns
1584
12
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
1583
13
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
1576
14
Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders
1520
15
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
1514
16
Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings
1502
17
Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders
1489
18
Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers
1456
19
Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos
1442
20
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
1397
21
Davis Mills
Houston Texans
1350
22
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins
1296
23
Daniel Jones
New York Giants
1223
24
Marcus Mariota
Atlanta Falcons
1179
25
Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans
1097
It shouldn’t be a surprise that with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on a bye week, Patrick Mahomes and multiple other players had performances to overtake him for the most passing yards in the NFL. This race should go down to the wire between a plethora of dynamic talents in the NFL, and Mahomes now has the lead with 2,159 passing yards. The Kansas City Chiefs signal caller had a massive game in the spotlight on Sunday, throwing for 423 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Another quarterback that balled out and found success this week was Cincinnati Bengals star, Joe Burrow. The Bengals laid a beatdown on the Atlanta Falcons, and the team’s aerial attack was a big reason for that, which saw the LSU product throw for 481 yards and three touchdowns.
Rounding out the top three this week is Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers. Unlike the other two quarterbacks on this list, Herbert could not lead his team to victory. He threw for 293 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks, but it wasn’t enough, as the team dropped the game 37-23.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.