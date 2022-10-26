After Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards at age 44, plenty of talented quarterbacks can take the throne in 2022. Whether Patrick Mahomes re-enters the chat or Josh Allen takes control of the league, there are multiple quarterbacks to watch in an exciting race to see who will be the NFL’s passing leader this year.

Who Leads the NFL in Passing Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Passing Yards 1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 2159 2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 2097 3 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 2009 4 Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts 2008 5 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 1980 6 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1942 7 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks 1712 8 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 1707 9 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 1667 10 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 1597 11 Jacoby Brissett Cleveland Browns 1584 12 Jared Goff Detroit Lions 1583 13 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 1576 14 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders 1520 15 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 1514 16 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings 1502 17 Carson Wentz Washington Commanders 1489 18 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers 1456 19 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos 1442 20 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 1397 21 Davis Mills Houston Texans 1350 22 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 1296 23 Daniel Jones New York Giants 1223 24 Marcus Mariota Atlanta Falcons 1179 25 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans 1097

It shouldn’t be a surprise that with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on a bye week, Patrick Mahomes and multiple other players had performances to overtake him for the most passing yards in the NFL. This race should go down to the wire between a plethora of dynamic talents in the NFL, and Mahomes now has the lead with 2,159 passing yards. The Kansas City Chiefs signal caller had a massive game in the spotlight on Sunday, throwing for 423 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Another quarterback that balled out and found success this week was Cincinnati Bengals star, Joe Burrow. The Bengals laid a beatdown on the Atlanta Falcons, and the team’s aerial attack was a big reason for that, which saw the LSU product throw for 481 yards and three touchdowns.

Rounding out the top three this week is Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers. Unlike the other two quarterbacks on this list, Herbert could not lead his team to victory. He threw for 293 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks, but it wasn’t enough, as the team dropped the game 37-23.