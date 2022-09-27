After Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards at age 44, plenty of talented quarterbacks can take the throne in 2022. Whether Patrick Mahomes re-enters the chat or Josh Allen takes control of the league, there are multiple quarterbacks to watch in an exciting race to see who will be the NFL’s passing leader this year.
Who Leads the NFL in Passing Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Passing Yards
1
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
1014
2
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins
925
3
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
916
4
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
910
5
Joe Flacco
New York Jets
901
6
Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders
861
7
Jameis Winston
New Orleans Saints
858
8
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
857
9
Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders
850
10
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
812
11
Mac Jones
New England Patriots
786
12
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals
784
13
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
772
14
Matt Ryan
Indianapolis Colts
769
15
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
761
16
Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings
758
17
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
749
18
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
748
19
Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos
743
20
Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks
717
21
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers
684
22
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
673
23
Davis Mills
Houston Texans
662
24
Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans
647
25
Marcus Mariota
Atlanta Falcons
640
Early in the 2022 NFL season, there are likely some names near the top of the passing yards list that you’re not accustomed to seeing. Still, some of these young quarterbacks are part of explosive offenses, and you should likely get used to their names being in the conversation. The two that come to mind near the top are Tua Tagaovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. What do these two quarterbacks have in common? They both play on creative offenses with multiple star receivers at their disposal. You might not consider these signal-callers as some of the best all-around quarterbacks in football, but fans should get used to them being among the league’s top passing quarterbacks.
In addition to youngsters leading the pack, the old guard hasn’t been forgotten about, including Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston, both sitting in the top ten in passing yards. Winston’s success with the New Orleans Saints is much more sustainable as Zach Wilson is in line to start as soon as Sunday.
What’s most evident about this list is the NFL transitioning to the younger generation of quarterbacks. There’s so much talent being inserted each season that the veterans are having a more difficult time keeping up. Still, don’t be surprised if the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady find their way up the list over the next few months.
