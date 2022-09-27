After Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards at age 44, plenty of talented quarterbacks can take the throne in 2022. Whether Patrick Mahomes re-enters the chat or Josh Allen takes control of the league, there are multiple quarterbacks to watch in an exciting race to see who will be the NFL’s passing leader this year.

Who Leads the NFL in Passing Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Passing Yards 1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 1014 2 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 925 3 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 916 4 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 910 5 Joe Flacco New York Jets 901 6 Carson Wentz Washington Commanders 861 7 Jameis Winston New Orleans Saints 858 8 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 857 9 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders 850 10 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 812 11 Mac Jones New England Patriots 786 12 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 784 13 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 772 14 Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts 769 15 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 761 16 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings 758 17 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 749 18 Jared Goff Detroit Lions 748 19 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos 743 20 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks 717 21 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 684 22 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 673 23 Davis Mills Houston Texans 662 24 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans 647 25 Marcus Mariota Atlanta Falcons 640

Early in the 2022 NFL season, there are likely some names near the top of the passing yards list that you’re not accustomed to seeing. Still, some of these young quarterbacks are part of explosive offenses, and you should likely get used to their names being in the conversation. The two that come to mind near the top are Tua Tagaovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. What do these two quarterbacks have in common? They both play on creative offenses with multiple star receivers at their disposal. You might not consider these signal-callers as some of the best all-around quarterbacks in football, but fans should get used to them being among the league’s top passing quarterbacks.

In addition to youngsters leading the pack, the old guard hasn’t been forgotten about, including Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston, both sitting in the top ten in passing yards. Winston’s success with the New Orleans Saints is much more sustainable as Zach Wilson is in line to start as soon as Sunday.

What’s most evident about this list is the NFL transitioning to the younger generation of quarterbacks. There’s so much talent being inserted each season that the veterans are having a more difficult time keeping up. Still, don’t be surprised if the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady find their way up the list over the next few months.