After Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards at age 44, plenty of talented quarterbacks can take the throne in 2022. Whether Patrick Mahomes re-enters the chat or Josh Allen takes control of the league, there are multiple quarterbacks to watch in an exciting race to see who will be the NFL’s passing leader this year.

Who Leads the NFL in Passing Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Passing Yards 1 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 1250 2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 1227 3 Jared Goff Detroit Lions 1126 4 Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts 1125 5 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 1120 6 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 1106 7 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 1099 8 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1058 9 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders 1038 10 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks 1037 11 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 1035 12. (Tie) Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings 1031 12. (Tie) Carson Wentz Washington Commanders 1031 14 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 1015 15 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 991 16 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos 980 17 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 946 18 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 935 19 Davis Mills Houston Texans 908 20 Joe Flacco New York Jets 901 21 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 893 22 Jameis Winston New Orleans Saints 858 23 Jacoby Brissett Cleveland Browns 830 24 Mac Jones New England Patriots 786 25 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans 784

Even though the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t lived up to their Super Bowl aspirations through September, third-year quarterback Justin Herbert has continued to improve, and his numbers reflect that. The Chargers signal caller currently leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,250 after throwing for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns in their ten-point victory over the Houston Texans in Week 4. Herbert has demonstrated the volume required to be in the conversation. He should continue finding success, especially with his favorite target Keenan Allen returning in the coming weeks.

Amid some problematic weather conditions in Baltimore, Josh Allen helped lead the Buffalo Bills to a come-from-behind victory and has the second most passing yards in the league. The University of Wyoming product threw for just 213 yards in the team’s win but tossed 400 the week before against the Miami Dolphins. With the number of weapons the Bills have on offense, it’s easy to see Allen making a charge for the top spot.

Rounding out the top three is a somewhat surprising entrant. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has quietly been an offensive juggernaut through the season’s first month. Goff threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks, and even though they didn’t register the victory, he still sits with the third most passing yards on the season at 1,126.