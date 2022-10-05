After Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards at age 44, plenty of talented quarterbacks can take the throne in 2022. Whether Patrick Mahomes re-enters the chat or Josh Allen takes control of the league, there are multiple quarterbacks to watch in an exciting race to see who will be the NFL’s passing leader this year.
Who Leads the NFL in Passing Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Passing Yards
1
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
1250
2
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
1227
3
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
1126
4
Matt Ryan
Indianapolis Colts
1125
5
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
1120
6
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
1106
7
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
1099
8
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1058
9
Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders
1038
10
Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks
1037
11
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins
1035
12. (Tie)
Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings
1031
12. (Tie)
Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders
1031
14
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
1015
15
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals
991
16
Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos
980
17
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
946
18
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers
935
19
Davis Mills
Houston Texans
908
20
Joe Flacco
New York Jets
901
21
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
893
22
Jameis Winston
New Orleans Saints
858
23
Jacoby Brissett
Cleveland Browns
830
24
Mac Jones
New England Patriots
786
25
Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans
784
Even though the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t lived up to their Super Bowl aspirations through September, third-year quarterback Justin Herbert has continued to improve, and his numbers reflect that. The Chargers signal caller currently leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,250 after throwing for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns in their ten-point victory over the Houston Texans in Week 4. Herbert has demonstrated the volume required to be in the conversation. He should continue finding success, especially with his favorite target Keenan Allen returning in the coming weeks.
Amid some problematic weather conditions in Baltimore, Josh Allen helped lead the Buffalo Bills to a come-from-behind victory and has the second most passing yards in the league. The University of Wyoming product threw for just 213 yards in the team’s win but tossed 400 the week before against the Miami Dolphins. With the number of weapons the Bills have on offense, it’s easy to see Allen making a charge for the top spot.
Rounding out the top three is a somewhat surprising entrant. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has quietly been an offensive juggernaut through the season’s first month. Goff threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks, and even though they didn’t register the victory, he still sits with the third most passing yards on the season at 1,126.
