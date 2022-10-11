After Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards at age 44, plenty of talented quarterbacks can take the throne in 2022. Whether Patrick Mahomes re-enters the chat or Josh Allen takes control of the league, there are multiple quarterbacks to watch in an exciting race to see who will be the NFL’s passing leader this year.
Who Leads the NFL in Passing Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Passing Yards
1
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
1,651
2
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
1,478
3
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1,409
4
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
1,398
5
Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders
1,390
6
Matt Ryan
Indianapolis Colts
1,376
7
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
1,359
8
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
1,355
9
Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings
1,327
10
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
1,323
11
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
1,316
12
Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks
1,305
13
Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders
1,279
14
Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos
1,254
15
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals
1,241
16
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
1,232
17
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers
1,157
18
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
1,067
19
Jacoby Brissett
Cleveland Browns
1,060
20
Davis Mills
Houston Texans
1,048
21
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins
1,035
22
Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans
965
23
Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers
962
24
Marcus Mariota
Atlanta Falcons
926
25
Joe Flacco
New York Jets
901
Through five weeks of action, you’re starting to see some of the biggest names in football enter the conversation at the top of the passing yards list that you’re accustomed to seeing. Whether that’s Josh Allen, Tom Brady, or Patrick Mahomes, the top quarterback options in the NFL are performing like it, and you’re beginning to see these respective starters back near the top of the leaderboards in passing yards.
Allen currently leads the pack after a dominant Week 5 performance over the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buffalo Bills quarterback threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s beat down of the Steelers, leading to a sizeable gap at the top of the list with 1,651 passing yards.
Behind Allen is now Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert with 1,478 passing yards. The third-year signal caller was somewhat quiet against the Cleveland Browns, passing for just 228 yards.
After a difficult start to the campaign, Brady has fought back into the top three after seeing some of his weapons on offense get healthy, coupled with better protection from his offensive line. The future Hall of Fame quarterback sits with 1,409 passing yards through five games of action.
