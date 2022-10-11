After Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards at age 44, plenty of talented quarterbacks can take the throne in 2022. Whether Patrick Mahomes re-enters the chat or Josh Allen takes control of the league, there are multiple quarterbacks to watch in an exciting race to see who will be the NFL’s passing leader this year.

Who Leads the NFL in Passing Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Passing Yards 1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 1,651 2 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 1,478 3 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1,409 4 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 1,398 5 Carson Wentz Washington Commanders 1,390 6 Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts 1,376 7 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 1,359 8 Jared Goff Detroit Lions 1,355 9 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings 1,327 10 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 1,323 11 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 1,316 12 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks 1,305 13 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders 1,279 14 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos 1,254 15 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 1,241 16 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 1,232 17 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 1,157 18 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 1,067 19 Jacoby Brissett Cleveland Browns 1,060 20 Davis Mills Houston Texans 1,048 21 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 1,035 22 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans 965 23 Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers 962 24 Marcus Mariota Atlanta Falcons 926 25 Joe Flacco New York Jets 901

Through five weeks of action, you’re starting to see some of the biggest names in football enter the conversation at the top of the passing yards list that you’re accustomed to seeing. Whether that’s Josh Allen, Tom Brady, or Patrick Mahomes, the top quarterback options in the NFL are performing like it, and you’re beginning to see these respective starters back near the top of the leaderboards in passing yards.

Allen currently leads the pack after a dominant Week 5 performance over the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buffalo Bills quarterback threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s beat down of the Steelers, leading to a sizeable gap at the top of the list with 1,651 passing yards.

Behind Allen is now Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert with 1,478 passing yards. The third-year signal caller was somewhat quiet against the Cleveland Browns, passing for just 228 yards.

After a difficult start to the campaign, Brady has fought back into the top three after seeing some of his weapons on offense get healthy, coupled with better protection from his offensive line. The future Hall of Fame quarterback sits with 1,409 passing yards through five games of action.