After Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards at age 44, plenty of talented quarterbacks can take the throne in 2022. Whether Patrick Mahomes re-enters the chat or Josh Allen takes control of the league, there are multiple quarterbacks to watch in an exciting race to see who will be the NFL’s passing leader this year.
Who Leads the NFL in Passing Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Passing Yards
1
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
360
2
Matt Ryan
Indianapolis Colts
352
3
Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos
340
4
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
338
5
Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders
313
6
Joe Flacco
New York Jets
307
7
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
297
8
Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders
295
9
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
279
10
Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings
277
11
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
275
12
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins
270
13
Jameis Winston
New Orleans Saints
269
14
Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans
266
15
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
243
16. (Tie)
Davis Mills
Houston Texans
240
16. (Tie)
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
240
18
Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers
235
19. (Tie)
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
215
19. (Tie)
Marcus Mariota
Atlanta Falcons
215
21. (Tie)
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
213
21. (Tie)
Mac Jones
New England Patriots
213
23
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
212
24. (Tie)
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers
195
24. (Tie)
Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks
195
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Patrick Mahomes got off to an incredible start to the 2022 NFL season, torching the Arizona Cardinals for 360 yards to lead all quarterbacks in Week 1 passing. Mahomes likely didn’t appreciate the questions surrounding him after Tyreek Hill was dealt to Miami in the offseason. He showed up ready to contribute in his first matchup and took it to the Cardinals. As impressive as those numbers are, the Cardinals’ defense has no pass rush, and that’s where Mahomes can struggle, which makes his Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football one to watch. The league could be in for a rude awakening if Mahomes continues to put up numbers against a robust Chargers defensive unit.
Matt Ryan put together a nice stat line in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and had the second most passing yards with 352. It was an extremely clumsy game, and if you watched it in its entirety, you likely would be surprised that he had these totals, especially with Jonathan Taylor’s performance on the ground. Ryan showed a great connection with sophomore wideout Michael Pittman Jr., leading many to believe this could be a star duo to watch in 2022. Still, it’s hard to see Ryan sticking this high on the list, especially with an inexperienced wide receiver room and a focus on running the football.
Another player debuting in a new uniform was Carson Wentz in Washington, and he looked right at home with the Commanders’ offense. Wentz finished Week 1 with 313 passing yards and looked comfortable in the offense. Knowing the defense can play with the best in the league, the offense was a question mark, and that Week 1 performance from Wentz silenced some critics. Still, the question will be whether or not they can sustain it moving forward.
