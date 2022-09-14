After Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards at age 44, plenty of talented quarterbacks can take the throne in 2022. Whether Patrick Mahomes re-enters the chat or Josh Allen takes control of the league, there are multiple quarterbacks to watch in an exciting race to see who will be the NFL’s passing leader this year.

Who Leads the NFL in Passing Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Passing Yards 1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 360 2 Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts 352 3 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos 340 4 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 338 5 Carson Wentz Washington Commanders 313 6 Joe Flacco New York Jets 307 7 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 297 8 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders 295 9 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 279 10 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings 277 11 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 275 12 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 270 13 Jameis Winston New Orleans Saints 269 14 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans 266 15 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 243 16. (Tie) Davis Mills Houston Texans 240 16. (Tie) Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 240 18 Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers 235 19. (Tie) Jared Goff Detroit Lions 215 19. (Tie) Marcus Mariota Atlanta Falcons 215 21. (Tie) Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 213 21. (Tie) Mac Jones New England Patriots 213 23 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 212 24. (Tie) Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 195 24. (Tie) Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks 195

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Patrick Mahomes got off to an incredible start to the 2022 NFL season, torching the Arizona Cardinals for 360 yards to lead all quarterbacks in Week 1 passing. Mahomes likely didn’t appreciate the questions surrounding him after Tyreek Hill was dealt to Miami in the offseason. He showed up ready to contribute in his first matchup and took it to the Cardinals. As impressive as those numbers are, the Cardinals’ defense has no pass rush, and that’s where Mahomes can struggle, which makes his Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football one to watch. The league could be in for a rude awakening if Mahomes continues to put up numbers against a robust Chargers defensive unit.

Matt Ryan put together a nice stat line in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and had the second most passing yards with 352. It was an extremely clumsy game, and if you watched it in its entirety, you likely would be surprised that he had these totals, especially with Jonathan Taylor’s performance on the ground. Ryan showed a great connection with sophomore wideout Michael Pittman Jr., leading many to believe this could be a star duo to watch in 2022. Still, it’s hard to see Ryan sticking this high on the list, especially with an inexperienced wide receiver room and a focus on running the football.

Another player debuting in a new uniform was Carson Wentz in Washington, and he looked right at home with the Commanders’ offense. Wentz finished Week 1 with 313 passing yards and looked comfortable in the offense. Knowing the defense can play with the best in the league, the offense was a question mark, and that Week 1 performance from Wentz silenced some critics. Still, the question will be whether or not they can sustain it moving forward.