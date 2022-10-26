After Cooper Kupp put together a dominant 2021 to lead the NFL in receiving yards, does he have an encore in store, or will he be dethroned? The likes of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals will undoubtedly have something to say about that. Regardless, there’s no shortage of talented wideouts currently playing in the NFL.
Who Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Receiving Yards
1
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
773
2
Stefon Diggs
Buffalo Bills
656
3
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
654
4
Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins
621
5
Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams
607
6
Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
605
7
Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
553
8
Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders
509
9
A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
503
10. (Tie)
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
495
10. (Tie)
Mike Williams
Los Angeles Chargers
495
12
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City Chiefs
494
13
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals
485
14
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
479
15
Michael Pittman
Indianapolis Colts
475
16
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks
468
17
Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars
458
18. (Tie)
Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens
455
18. (Tie)
Tyler Boyd
Cincinnati Bengals
455
18. (Tie)
Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals
455
21. (Tie)
Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
454
21. (Tie)
Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
454
23
Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders
440
24
Amari Cooper
Cleveland Browns
422
25
DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks
418
With Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills on bye, Tyreek Hill was able to extend his lead for the most receiving yards in the NFL. There’s plenty of game-changing talent, but it’s hard to argue that Hill isn’t on top of that list. Hill and the Miami Dolphins could hold on late to secure a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which saw the wideout haul in seven catches for 72 yards. A matchup against the Detroit Lions is on tap next for Hill, which could see a significant boost in his overall totals. Despite being idle, Diggs maintained the second spot with 656 receiving yards on the campaign. Like Diggs, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings were also on bye, but he’s still holding the third position on this list with 654 receiving yards.
On the outside looking in is another Dolphins wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, who caught four balls for 88 yards on Sunday Night Football. Don’t be surprised if he climbs into the top three with Hill this week, knowing how juicy this matchup is against the Lions’ secondary. Rounding out the top five is Cooper Kupp, who’s the third top receiver this week that was on a bye, signifying how much of a gap some of these top wideouts have already created from the pack.
