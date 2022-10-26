After Cooper Kupp put together a dominant 2021 to lead the NFL in receiving yards, does he have an encore in store, or will he be dethroned? The likes of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals will undoubtedly have something to say about that. Regardless, there’s no shortage of talented wideouts currently playing in the NFL.

Who Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Receiving Yards 1 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 773 2 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 656 3 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 654 4 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins 621 5 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 607 6 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 605 7 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 553 8 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders 509 9 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles 503 10. (Tie) Chris Olave New Orleans Saints 495 10. (Tie) Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers 495 12 JuJu Smith-Schuster Kansas City Chiefs 494 13 Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals 485 14 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 479 15 Michael Pittman Indianapolis Colts 475 16 Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks 468 17 Christian Kirk Jacksonville Jaguars 458 18. (Tie) Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens 455 18. (Tie) Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals 455 18. (Tie) Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals 455 21. (Tie) Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 454 21. (Tie) Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos 454 23 Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders 440 24 Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns 422 25 DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks 418

With Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills on bye, Tyreek Hill was able to extend his lead for the most receiving yards in the NFL. There’s plenty of game-changing talent, but it’s hard to argue that Hill isn’t on top of that list. Hill and the Miami Dolphins could hold on late to secure a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which saw the wideout haul in seven catches for 72 yards. A matchup against the Detroit Lions is on tap next for Hill, which could see a significant boost in his overall totals. Despite being idle, Diggs maintained the second spot with 656 receiving yards on the campaign. Like Diggs, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings were also on bye, but he’s still holding the third position on this list with 654 receiving yards.

On the outside looking in is another Dolphins wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, who caught four balls for 88 yards on Sunday Night Football. Don’t be surprised if he climbs into the top three with Hill this week, knowing how juicy this matchup is against the Lions’ secondary. Rounding out the top five is Cooper Kupp, who’s the third top receiver this week that was on a bye, signifying how much of a gap some of these top wideouts have already created from the pack.