After Cooper Kupp put together a dominant 2021 to lead the NFL in receiving yards, does he have an encore in store, or will he be dethroned? The likes of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals will undoubtedly have something to say about that. Regardless, there’s no shortage of talented wideouts currently playing in the NFL.
Who Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Receiving Yards
1
Stefon Diggs
Buffalo Bills
344
2
Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins
342
3
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
317
4
A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
309
5
Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
291
6
Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams
280
7
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
268
8
Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars
267
9
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions
253
10
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals
251
11
DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
249
12
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
246
13
Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens
245
14
Mack Hollins
Las Vegas Raiders
240
15
Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders
235
16
Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
230
17
Rashod Bateman
Baltimore Ravens
226
18
Amari Cooper
Cleveland Browns
219
19. (Tie)
Drake London
Atlanta Falcons
214
19. (Tie)
Garrett Wilson
New York Jets
214
21
Noah Brown
Dallas Cowboys
213
22
Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
212
23
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks
211
24
Greg Dortch
Arizona Cardinals
198
25
Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers
196
It’s easy to be impressed with the amount of highly skilled playmaking wide receivers the NFL has. Many of these top wideouts are youngsters, but there are still veterans on this list that aren’t close to a decline. At the top of the list is Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs, currently suiting up for his eighth season in the NFL. Diggs has formed an elite connection with Josh Allen, and the duo has continued to put up big numbers in their third season together.
Sticking in the AFC East, the Dolphins’ dynamic duo of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill have combined for 659 yards through three weeks, and it’s safe to say opposing secondary’s are in for a tough week whenever they see these two lining up. Hill has already formed that deep ball connection with Tua Tagovailoa in his first season with Miami. A.J. Brown has found success in Philadelphia, tallying 309 yards through three weeks, giving the team an elite threat at the position. That’s also allowed second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith to make some noise, putting him 11th in receiving yards with 249.
