After Cooper Kupp put together a dominant 2021 to lead the NFL in receiving yards, does he have an encore in store, or will he be dethroned? The likes of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals will undoubtedly have something to say about that. Regardless, there’s no shortage of talented wideouts currently playing in the NFL.

Who Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Receiving Yards 1 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 344 2 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins 342 3 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 317 4 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles 309 5 Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos 291 6 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 280 7 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints 268 8 Christian Kirk Jacksonville Jaguars 267 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions 253 10 Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals 251 11 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles 249 12 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 246 13 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens 245 14 Mack Hollins Las Vegas Raiders 240 15 Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders 235 16 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 230 17 Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens 226 18 Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns 219 19. (Tie) Drake London Atlanta Falcons 214 19. (Tie) Garrett Wilson New York Jets 214 21 Noah Brown Dallas Cowboys 213 22 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 212 23 Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks 211 24 Greg Dortch Arizona Cardinals 198 25 Diontae Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers 196

It’s easy to be impressed with the amount of highly skilled playmaking wide receivers the NFL has. Many of these top wideouts are youngsters, but there are still veterans on this list that aren’t close to a decline. At the top of the list is Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs, currently suiting up for his eighth season in the NFL. Diggs has formed an elite connection with Josh Allen, and the duo has continued to put up big numbers in their third season together.

Sticking in the AFC East, the Dolphins’ dynamic duo of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill have combined for 659 yards through three weeks, and it’s safe to say opposing secondary’s are in for a tough week whenever they see these two lining up. Hill has already formed that deep ball connection with Tua Tagovailoa in his first season with Miami. A.J. Brown has found success in Philadelphia, tallying 309 yards through three weeks, giving the team an elite threat at the position. That’s also allowed second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith to make some noise, putting him 11th in receiving yards with 249.