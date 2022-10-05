After Cooper Kupp put together a dominant 2021 to lead the NFL in receiving yards, does he have an encore in store, or will he be dethroned? The likes of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals will undoubtedly have something to say about that. Regardless, there’s no shortage of talented wideouts currently playing in the NFL.
Who Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Receiving Yards
1
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
477
2
Stefon Diggs
Buffalo Bills
406
3
A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
404
4
Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams
402
5
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
393
6
Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins
381
7
Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
343
8
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals
339
9
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
335
10
Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars
327
11
Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
322
12
Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals
315
13
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks
302
14
Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
293
15
Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders
290
16
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
288
17
DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks
284
18
Noah Brown
Dallas Cowboys
274
19
Mack Hollins
Las Vegas Raiders
273
20
DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
266
21. (Tie)
Corey Davis
New York Jets
261
21. (Tie)
T.J. Hockenson
Detroit Lions
261
23
Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens
260
24
Mike Williams
Los Angeles Chargers
258
25
Garrett Wilson
New York Jets
255
Looking at the top of the list for players with the most receiving yards this season, it shouldn’t be surprising that many of the names are big playmakers. The current leader in receiving yards is Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, as he’s continued to be one of the most explosive wideout threats in the league. The speedy playmaker is coming off tallying ten catches for 160 yards in the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but now leads the charge with 477 yards.
Following Hill is Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had somewhat of a down week. The four receptions for 62 yards he recorded against the Baltimore Ravens likely had to do with the poor weather conditions, so you can expect a bounce-back performance on Sunday when they host the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rounding out the top three is A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6’1 wideout has come as advertised in his first season in The City of Brotherly Love, totaling 404 yards through four weeks of play. The standout out receiver hauled in five catches for 95 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.
