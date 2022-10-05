After Cooper Kupp put together a dominant 2021 to lead the NFL in receiving yards, does he have an encore in store, or will he be dethroned? The likes of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals will undoubtedly have something to say about that. Regardless, there’s no shortage of talented wideouts currently playing in the NFL.

Who Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Receiving Yards 1 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 477 2 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 406 3 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles 404 4 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 402 5 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 393 6 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins 381 7 Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos 343 8 Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals 339 9 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints 335 10 Christian Kirk Jacksonville Jaguars 327 11 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 322 12 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals 315 13 Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks 302 14 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 293 15 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders 290 16 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 288 17 DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks 284 18 Noah Brown Dallas Cowboys 274 19 Mack Hollins Las Vegas Raiders 273 20 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles 266 21. (Tie) Corey Davis New York Jets 261 21. (Tie) T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions 261 23 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens 260 24 Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers 258 25 Garrett Wilson New York Jets 255

Looking at the top of the list for players with the most receiving yards this season, it shouldn’t be surprising that many of the names are big playmakers. The current leader in receiving yards is Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, as he’s continued to be one of the most explosive wideout threats in the league. The speedy playmaker is coming off tallying ten catches for 160 yards in the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but now leads the charge with 477 yards.

Following Hill is Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had somewhat of a down week. The four receptions for 62 yards he recorded against the Baltimore Ravens likely had to do with the poor weather conditions, so you can expect a bounce-back performance on Sunday when they host the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rounding out the top three is A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6’1 wideout has come as advertised in his first season in The City of Brotherly Love, totaling 404 yards through four weeks of play. The standout out receiver hauled in five catches for 95 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.