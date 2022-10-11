After Cooper Kupp put together a dominant 2021 to lead the NFL in receiving yards, does he have an encore in store, or will he be dethroned? The likes of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals will undoubtedly have something to say about that. Regardless, there’s no shortage of talented wideouts currently playing in the NFL.

Who Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Receiving Yards 1 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 547 2 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 527 3 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 524 4 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 508 5 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles 436 6. (Tie) Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals 417 6. (Tie) Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos 417 8 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders 414 9 Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks 406 10 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins 404 11 Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers 392 12 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints 389 13 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks 372 14 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles 353 15 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens 349 16 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 347 17 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 343 18 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 341 19 Christian Kirk Jacksonville Jaguars 338 20. (Tie) Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles 335 20. (Tie) Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions 335 22 Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders 326 23 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 316 24 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals 315 25 Gabe Davis Buffalo Bills 309

Even though the touchdown totals might not be there early, Justin Jefferson continues to be an incredibly explosive threat for the Minnesota Vikings’ aerial attack. The third-year wide receiver currently leads the NFL in receiving yards with 547 after another big performance over the weekend against the Chicago Bears. Jefferson hauled in 12 catches for 154 yards, and anytime he’s given space by opposing defenses, you will continue to see him pick up plenty of yards after the catch.

In a race that should see the top five hold constant for most of the season, barring injury, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Cooper Kupp in the second hole with 527 receiving yards. Kupp had another monster game on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, tallying 125 yards and a touchdown, staying well within reach of Jefferson for the top spot.

Rounding out the top three is Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, who’s continued to be a massive threat during his first season in South Beach. It was a down week for Hill against the New York Jets, where he finished with just 47 yards, but some of that lackluster performance is due to the team playing their third-string quarterback for most of the contest. Look for these totals to increase once there’s more clarity with the Dolphins’ quarterback situation.