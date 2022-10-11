After Cooper Kupp put together a dominant 2021 to lead the NFL in receiving yards, does he have an encore in store, or will he be dethroned? The likes of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals will undoubtedly have something to say about that. Regardless, there’s no shortage of talented wideouts currently playing in the NFL.
Who Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Receiving Yards
1
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
547
2
Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams
527
3
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
524
4
Stefon Diggs
Buffalo Bills
508
5
A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
436
6. (Tie)
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals
417
6. (Tie)
Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
417
8
Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders
414
9
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks
406
10
Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins
404
11
Mike Williams
Los Angeles Chargers
392
12
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
389
13
D.K. Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks
372
14
DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
353
15
Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens
349
16
Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
347
17
Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
343
18
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
341
19
Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars
338
20. (Tie)
Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles
335
20. (Tie)
Josh Reynolds
Detroit Lions
335
22
Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders
326
23
Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
316
24
Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals
315
25
Gabe Davis
Buffalo Bills
309
Even though the touchdown totals might not be there early, Justin Jefferson continues to be an incredibly explosive threat for the Minnesota Vikings’ aerial attack. The third-year wide receiver currently leads the NFL in receiving yards with 547 after another big performance over the weekend against the Chicago Bears. Jefferson hauled in 12 catches for 154 yards, and anytime he’s given space by opposing defenses, you will continue to see him pick up plenty of yards after the catch.
In a race that should see the top five hold constant for most of the season, barring injury, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Cooper Kupp in the second hole with 527 receiving yards. Kupp had another monster game on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, tallying 125 yards and a touchdown, staying well within reach of Jefferson for the top spot.
Rounding out the top three is Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, who’s continued to be a massive threat during his first season in South Beach. It was a down week for Hill against the New York Jets, where he finished with just 47 yards, but some of that lackluster performance is due to the team playing their third-string quarterback for most of the contest. Look for these totals to increase once there’s more clarity with the Dolphins’ quarterback situation.
