After Cooper Kupp put together a dominant 2021 to lead the NFL in receiving yards, does he have an encore in store, or will he be dethroned? The likes of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals will undoubtedly have something to say about that. Regardless, there’s no shortage of talented wideouts currently playing in the NFL.
Who Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Receiving Yards
1
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
184
2
A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
155
3
Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders
141
4
Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
129
5
Cooper Kupps
Los Angeles Rams
128
6
Stefon Diggs
Buffalo Bills
122
7. (Tie)
Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
121
7. (Tie)
Michael Pittman Jr.
Indianapolis Colts
121
9
Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars
117
10
Jarvis Landry
New Orleans Saints
114
11. (Tie)
Robbie Anderson
Carolina Panthers
102
11. (Tie)
Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos
102
13
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
94
14
Gabe Davis
Buffalo Bills
88
15
Brandin Cooks
Houston Texans
82
16. (Tie)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City Chiefs
79
16. (Tie)
Darren Waller
Las Vegas Raiders
79
18
Corey Davis
New York Jets
77
19
Pat Freiermuth
Pittsburgh Steelers
75
20
Drake London
Atlanta Falcons
74
21. (Tie)
Antonio Gibson
Washington Commanders
72
21. (Tie)
Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
72
23. (Tie)
Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71
23. (Tie)
Sterling Shepard
New York Giants
71
25
Julio Jones
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69
Week 1 of the NFL season had many star-studded wide receiver performances, specifically in Minnesota, which saw Justin Jefferson torch the Green Bay Packers secondary and let loose for an incredible 184 yards to lead the week. Playing zone defense against Jefferson and the Vikings’ offense is not a recipe for success, and the Packers were burned by one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL. There’s little doubt that, barring injury, Jefferson will be in the running to lead the league in receiving, and he’ll enter this Week 2 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles looking to build off a tremendous opener.
One player making his debut in a new uniform was A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown didn’t disappoint and immediately showed strong chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts, leading to 155 receiving yards against the Detroit Lions. Brown will likely have a more significant test in Week 2 when he goes head to head with the current yards leader in Jefferson while taking on a stout Minnesota defense. If you like playmaking wideouts, you will certainly not want to miss that matchup on Monday Night Football.
Another wide receiver that cracked the top three in Week 1 receiving yards was Davante Adams. The star wideout was dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, and there were questions about if he’d get the same target share he got in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers. Derek Carr answered that pretty quickly with the Raiders, targeting him 17 times and seeing him catch ten of them for 141 yards. Adams fit like a glove in the new offense, and he should continue being one of the biggest receiving threats in the NFL.
