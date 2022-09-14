After Cooper Kupp put together a dominant 2021 to lead the NFL in receiving yards, does he have an encore in store, or will he be dethroned? The likes of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals will undoubtedly have something to say about that. Regardless, there’s no shortage of talented wideouts currently playing in the NFL.

Who Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Receiving Yards 1 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 184 2 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles 155 3 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders 141 4 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 129 5 Cooper Kupps Los Angeles Rams 128 6 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 122 7. (Tie) Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 121 7. (Tie) Michael Pittman Jr. Indianapolis Colts 121 9 Christian Kirk Jacksonville Jaguars 117 10 Jarvis Landry New Orleans Saints 114 11. (Tie) Robbie Anderson Carolina Panthers 102 11. (Tie) Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos 102 13 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 94 14 Gabe Davis Buffalo Bills 88 15 Brandin Cooks Houston Texans 82 16. (Tie) JuJu Smith-Schuster Kansas City Chiefs 79 16. (Tie) Darren Waller Las Vegas Raiders 79 18 Corey Davis New York Jets 77 19 Pat Freiermuth Pittsburgh Steelers 75 20 Drake London Atlanta Falcons 74 21. (Tie) Antonio Gibson Washington Commanders 72 21. (Tie) Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos 72 23. (Tie) Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 71 23. (Tie) Sterling Shepard New York Giants 71 25 Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers 69

Week 1 of the NFL season had many star-studded wide receiver performances, specifically in Minnesota, which saw Justin Jefferson torch the Green Bay Packers secondary and let loose for an incredible 184 yards to lead the week. Playing zone defense against Jefferson and the Vikings’ offense is not a recipe for success, and the Packers were burned by one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL. There’s little doubt that, barring injury, Jefferson will be in the running to lead the league in receiving, and he’ll enter this Week 2 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles looking to build off a tremendous opener.

One player making his debut in a new uniform was A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown didn’t disappoint and immediately showed strong chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts, leading to 155 receiving yards against the Detroit Lions. Brown will likely have a more significant test in Week 2 when he goes head to head with the current yards leader in Jefferson while taking on a stout Minnesota defense. If you like playmaking wideouts, you will certainly not want to miss that matchup on Monday Night Football.

Another wide receiver that cracked the top three in Week 1 receiving yards was Davante Adams. The star wideout was dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, and there were questions about if he’d get the same target share he got in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers. Derek Carr answered that pretty quickly with the Raiders, targeting him 17 times and seeing him catch ten of them for 141 yards. Adams fit like a glove in the new offense, and he should continue being one of the biggest receiving threats in the NFL.