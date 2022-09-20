While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.

Here is how things shake out after Week 2.

Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Rushing Yards 1 Saquon Barkley NYG 236 2 Nick Chubb CLE 228 3 Jonathan Taylor IND 215 4 D’Andre Swift DET 200 5 Leonard Fournette TB 192 6 Aaron Jones GB 181 7 Miles Sanders PHI 176 8 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL 161 9 David Montgomery CHI 148 10 Jalen Hurts PHI 147 11 Joe Mixon CIN 139 12 Lamar Jackson BAL 136 13 Christian McCaffrey CAR 135 14 James Robinson JAX 130 15 Josh Jacobs LV 126 16 Damien Harris NE 119 17 Javonte Williams DEN 118 18 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 116 19 Derrick Henry TEN 107 19 Dalvin Cook MIN 107 21 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF 106 21 AJ Dillon GB 106 23 Melvin Gordon III DEN 105 23 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 105 23 Deebo Samuel SF 105

Following last week’s 164-yard explosion, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley found the going a little tougher in Week 2, tallying 72 yards on 21 carries (3.4 YPC) in the G-Men’s 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Nevertheless, Barkley tops the league in rushing (236 yards) and, most importantly, looks as healthy as he has in quite some time. He and the Giants will look to continue their early-season success when they battle the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

Week 2’s most impressive rushing performance came from Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers. After seeing just five carries in Week 1, Jones was handed the ball fifteen times Sunday night, running for 132 yards as the Packers downed the Bears 27-10. The strong outing has the 27-year-old sitting sixth in the NFL with 181 yards rushing – 55 behind the league-leading Barkley. A tough Week 3 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their elite defense looms next for Jones and the Pack.