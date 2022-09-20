BETTING NFL
07:07 PM, September 20, 2022

Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

Paul Connor Paul Connor

While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders. 

Here is how things shake out after Week 2.

Rank

Name

Team

Rushing Yards
1
 Saquon Barkley

NYG

236
2
Nick Chubb
 CLE 228
3
Jonathan Taylor
 IND 215
4
D’Andre Swift
 DET 200
5
Leonard Fournette
 TB 192
6
Aaron Jones
 GB 181
7
Miles Sanders
 PHI 176
8
Cordarrelle Patterson
 ATL 161
9
David Montgomery
 CHI 148
10
Jalen Hurts
 PHI 147
11
Joe Mixon
 CIN 139
12
Lamar Jackson
 BAL 136
13
Christian McCaffrey
 CAR 135
14
James Robinson
 JAX 130
15
Josh Jacobs
 LV 126
16
Damien Harris
 NE 119
17
Javonte Williams
 DEN 118
18
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
 KC 116
19
Derrick Henry
 TEN 107
19
Dalvin Cook
 MIN 107
21
Jeff Wilson Jr.
 SF 106
21
AJ Dillon
 GB 106
23
Melvin Gordon III
 DEN 105
23
Ezekiel Elliott
 DAL 105
23
Deebo Samuel
 SF 105

Following last week’s 164-yard explosion, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley found the going a little tougher in Week 2, tallying 72 yards on 21 carries (3.4 YPC) in the G-Men’s 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Nevertheless, Barkley tops the league in rushing (236 yards) and, most importantly, looks as healthy as he has in quite some time. He and the Giants will look to continue their early-season success when they battle the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

Week 2’s most impressive rushing performance came from Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers. After seeing just five carries in Week 1, Jones was handed the ball fifteen times Sunday night, running for 132 yards as the Packers downed the Bears 27-10. The strong outing has the 27-year-old sitting sixth in the NFL with 181 yards rushing – 55 behind the league-leading Barkley. A tough Week 3 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their elite defense looms next for Jones and the Pack.