While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.
Here is how things shake out after Week 2.
Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Rushing Yards
1
Saquon Barkley
NYG
236
2
Nick Chubb
CLE
228
3
Jonathan Taylor
IND
215
4
D’Andre Swift
DET
200
5
Leonard Fournette
TB
192
6
Aaron Jones
GB
181
7
Miles Sanders
PHI
176
8
Cordarrelle Patterson
ATL
161
9
David Montgomery
CHI
148
10
Jalen Hurts
PHI
147
11
Joe Mixon
CIN
139
12
Lamar Jackson
BAL
136
13
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
135
14
James Robinson
JAX
130
15
Josh Jacobs
LV
126
16
Damien Harris
NE
119
17
Javonte Williams
DEN
118
18
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
KC
116
19
Derrick Henry
TEN
107
19
Dalvin Cook
MIN
107
21
Jeff Wilson Jr.
SF
106
21
AJ Dillon
GB
106
23
Melvin Gordon III
DEN
105
23
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
105
23
Deebo Samuel
SF
105
Following last week’s 164-yard explosion, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley found the going a little tougher in Week 2, tallying 72 yards on 21 carries (3.4 YPC) in the G-Men’s 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Nevertheless, Barkley tops the league in rushing (236 yards) and, most importantly, looks as healthy as he has in quite some time. He and the Giants will look to continue their early-season success when they battle the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.
Week 2’s most impressive rushing performance came from Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers. After seeing just five carries in Week 1, Jones was handed the ball fifteen times Sunday night, running for 132 yards as the Packers downed the Bears 27-10. The strong outing has the 27-year-old sitting sixth in the NFL with 181 yards rushing – 55 behind the league-leading Barkley. A tough Week 3 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their elite defense looms next for Jones and the Pack.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.