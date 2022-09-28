Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.
Here is how things shake out after Week 3:
Rank
Name
Team
Rushing Yards
1
Nick Chubb
CLE
341
2
Saquon Barkley
NYG
317
3
Cordarrelle Patterson
ATL
302
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
286
5
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
243
5
Lamar Jackson
BAL
243
7
Khalil Herbert
CHI
240
8
D’Andre Swift
DET
231
9
James Robinson
JAX
230
10
Leonard Fournette
TB
227
11
Miles Sanders
PHI
222
12
Aaron Jones
GB
217
13
Dalvin Cook
MIN
203
14
Derrick Henry
TEN
192
14
Josh Jacobs
LV
192
16
Dameon Pierce
HOU
182
17
Jeff Wilson Jr.
SF
181
18
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
178
19
Javonte Williams
DEN
176
20
Jamaal Williams
DET
168
21
Jalen Hurts
PHI
167
22
Joe Mixon
CIN
163
23
Damien Harris
NE
160
24
David Montgomery
CHI
159
25
Tony Pollard
DAL
156
There’s a new name at the top with Cleveland’s Nick Chubb overtaking the Giants’ Saquon Barkley. Chubb racked up 113 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries on Thursday as the Browns downed AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17. The 26-year-old has now rushed for 100+ yards in two of his first three games, helping Cleveland to a 2-1 record.
Week 3’s most impressive rushing performance came from Chicago’s Khalil Herbert. Coming in for injured starter David Montgomery, Herbert torched the Texans’ defense to the tune of 157 yards on 20 carries to go along with two touchdowns in the Bears’ 23-20 victory. If Montgomery is forced to miss time, Herbert will continue to see increased opportunity for a Chicago squad that remains vastly committed to the run.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.