Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.

Here is how things shake out after Week 3:

Rank Name Team Rushing Yards 1 Nick Chubb CLE 341 2 Saquon Barkley NYG 317 3 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL 302 4 Jonathan Taylor IND 286 5 Christian McCaffrey CAR 243 5 Lamar Jackson BAL 243 7 Khalil Herbert CHI 240 8 D’Andre Swift DET 231 9 James Robinson JAX 230 10 Leonard Fournette TB 227 11 Miles Sanders PHI 222 12 Aaron Jones GB 217 13 Dalvin Cook MIN 203 14 Derrick Henry TEN 192 14 Josh Jacobs LV 192 16 Dameon Pierce HOU 182 17 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF 181 18 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 178 19 Javonte Williams DEN 176 20 Jamaal Williams DET 168 21 Jalen Hurts PHI 167 22 Joe Mixon CIN 163 23 Damien Harris NE 160 24 David Montgomery CHI 159 25 Tony Pollard DAL 156

There’s a new name at the top with Cleveland’s Nick Chubb overtaking the Giants’ Saquon Barkley. Chubb racked up 113 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries on Thursday as the Browns downed AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17. The 26-year-old has now rushed for 100+ yards in two of his first three games, helping Cleveland to a 2-1 record.

Week 3’s most impressive rushing performance came from Chicago’s Khalil Herbert. Coming in for injured starter David Montgomery, Herbert torched the Texans’ defense to the tune of 157 yards on 20 carries to go along with two touchdowns in the Bears’ 23-20 victory. If Montgomery is forced to miss time, Herbert will continue to see increased opportunity for a Chicago squad that remains vastly committed to the run.