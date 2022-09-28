BETTING evergreen NFL
Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders. 

Here is how things shake out after Week 3:

Rank Name Team Rushing Yards

1

 Nick Chubb CLE

341

2

 Saquon Barkley NYG

317

3

 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL

302

4

 Jonathan Taylor IND

286

5

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

243

5

 Lamar Jackson BAL

243

7

 Khalil Herbert CHI

240

8

 D’Andre Swift DET

231

9

 James Robinson JAX

230

10

 Leonard Fournette TB

227

11

 Miles Sanders PHI

222

12

 Aaron Jones GB

217

13

 Dalvin Cook MIN

203

14

 Derrick Henry TEN

192

14

 Josh Jacobs LV

192

16

 Dameon Pierce HOU

182

17

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

181

18

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

178

19

 Javonte Williams DEN

176

20

 Jamaal Williams DET

168

21

 Jalen Hurts PHI

167

22

 Joe Mixon CIN

163

23

 Damien Harris NE

160

24

 David Montgomery CHI

159

25

 Tony Pollard DAL

156

There’s a new name at the top with Cleveland’s Nick Chubb overtaking the Giants’ Saquon Barkley. Chubb racked up 113 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries on Thursday as the Browns downed AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17. The 26-year-old has now rushed for 100+ yards in two of his first three games, helping Cleveland to a 2-1 record. 

Week 3’s most impressive rushing performance came from Chicago’s Khalil Herbert. Coming in for injured starter David Montgomery, Herbert torched the Texans’ defense to the tune of 157 yards on 20 carries to go along with two touchdowns in the Bears’ 23-20 victory. If Montgomery is forced to miss time, Herbert will continue to see increased opportunity for a Chicago squad that remains vastly committed to the run.