Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.

Here is how things shake out after Week 4:

Rank Name Team Rushing Yards 1 Saquon Barkley NYG 463 2 Nick Chubb CLE 459 3 Miles Sanders PHI 356 4 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL 340 5 Josh Jacobs LV 336 6 Jonathan Taylor IND 328 7 Aaron Jones GB 327 8 Khalil Herbert CHI 317 9 Lamar Jackson BAL 316 10 Dameon Pierce HOU 313 11 Derrick Henry TEN 306 12 Rashaad Penny SEA 292 13 Dalvin Cook MIN 279 14 Jamaal Williams DET 276 15 Christian McCaffrey CAR 270 16 James Robinson JAX 259 17 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF 255 18 Damien Harris NE 246 19 D’Andre Swift DET 231 20 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 227 21 Leonard Fournette TB 224 21 Joe Mixon CIN 224 23 AJ Dillon GB 211 23 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 211 25 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 208

Reclaiming the top spot is the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, who rushed 31 times for 147 yards in New York’s 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. Looking like his old self, the 25-year-old’s 463 yards on the ground are the most through four games in franchise history.

Right behind Barkley is Cleveland’s Nick Chubb. Chubb notched his third 100+ yard outing of the season Sunday, running for 118 on 19 carries, albeit in a losing effort as the Browns were upset 23-20 by the Atlanta Falcons.

Finally, it was a career day for the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, the former first-round pick tallying 144 yards on 28 carries as Las Vegas downed NFC West rival Denver Broncos 32-23. The strong outing vaults the 24-year-old to the fifth spot with 336 yards.