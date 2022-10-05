Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.
Here is how things shake out after Week 4:
Rank
Name
Team
Rushing Yards
1
Saquon Barkley
NYG
463
2
Nick Chubb
CLE
459
3
Miles Sanders
PHI
356
4
Cordarrelle Patterson
ATL
340
5
Josh Jacobs
LV
336
6
Jonathan Taylor
IND
328
7
Aaron Jones
GB
327
8
Khalil Herbert
CHI
317
9
Lamar Jackson
BAL
316
10
Dameon Pierce
HOU
313
11
Derrick Henry
TEN
306
12
Rashaad Penny
SEA
292
13
Dalvin Cook
MIN
279
14
Jamaal Williams
DET
276
15
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
270
16
James Robinson
JAX
259
17
Jeff Wilson Jr.
SF
255
18
Damien Harris
NE
246
19
D’Andre Swift
DET
231
20
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
227
21
Leonard Fournette
TB
224
21
Joe Mixon
CIN
224
23
AJ Dillon
GB
211
23
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
211
25
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
KC
208
Reclaiming the top spot is the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, who rushed 31 times for 147 yards in New York’s 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. Looking like his old self, the 25-year-old’s 463 yards on the ground are the most through four games in franchise history.
Right behind Barkley is Cleveland’s Nick Chubb. Chubb notched his third 100+ yard outing of the season Sunday, running for 118 on 19 carries, albeit in a losing effort as the Browns were upset 23-20 by the Atlanta Falcons.
Finally, it was a career day for the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, the former first-round pick tallying 144 yards on 28 carries as Las Vegas downed NFC West rival Denver Broncos 32-23. The strong outing vaults the 24-year-old to the fifth spot with 336 yards.
