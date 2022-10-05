BETTING NFL
Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders. 

Here is how things shake out after Week 4:

Rank Name Team Rushing Yards

1

 Saquon Barkley NYG 463

2

 Nick Chubb CLE 459

3

 Miles Sanders PHI 356

4

 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL 340

5

 Josh Jacobs LV 336

6

 Jonathan Taylor IND 328

7

 Aaron Jones GB 327

8

 Khalil Herbert CHI 317

9

 Lamar Jackson BAL 316

10

 Dameon Pierce HOU 313

11

 Derrick Henry TEN 306

12

 Rashaad Penny SEA 292

13

 Dalvin Cook MIN 279

14

 Jamaal Williams DET 276

15

 Christian McCaffrey CAR 270

16

 James Robinson JAX 259

17

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF 255

18

 Damien Harris NE 246

19

 D’Andre Swift DET 231

20

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 227

21

 Leonard Fournette TB 224

21

 Joe Mixon CIN 224

23

 AJ Dillon GB 211

23

 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 211

25

 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 208

Reclaiming the top spot is the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, who rushed 31 times for 147 yards in New York’s 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. Looking like his old self, the 25-year-old’s 463 yards on the ground are the most through four games in franchise history.

Right behind Barkley is Cleveland’s Nick Chubb. Chubb notched his third 100+ yard outing of the season Sunday, running for 118 on 19 carries, albeit in a losing effort as the Browns were upset 23-20 by the Atlanta Falcons. 

Finally, it was a career day for the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, the former first-round pick tallying 144 yards on 28 carries as Las Vegas downed NFC West rival Denver Broncos 32-23. The strong outing vaults the 24-year-old to the fifth spot with 336 yards.