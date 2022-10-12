While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.
Here is how things shake out after Week 5:
Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Rushing Yards
1
Nick Chubb
CLE
593
2
Saquon Barkley
NYG
533
3
Josh Jacobs
LV
490
4
Miles Sanders
PHI
414
5
Dameon Pierce
HOU
412
6
Derrick Henry
TEN
408
7
Aaron Jones
GB
390
8
Jeff Wilson Jr.
SF
375
9
Lamar Jackson
BAL
374
10
Dalvin Cook
MIN
373
11
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
372
12
Rashaad Penny
SEA
346
13
Cordarrelle Patterson
ATL
340
14
Jamaal Williams
DET
332
15
Khalil Herbert
CHI
328
15
Jonathan Taylor
IND
328
17
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
324
18
Austin Ekeler
LAC
313
19
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
305
20
Joe Mixon
CIN
302
21
James Robinson
JAX
286
22
Leonard Fournette
TB
280
23
Breece Hall
NYJ
275
24
Jalen Hurts
PHI
266
25
Raheem Mostert
MIA
260
Back atop the rushing leaderboard is Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, who notched his third straight 100+ yard game. Chubb carried the ball 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns, albeit in a losing effort, as the Browns fell 30-28 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Averaging a thoroughly impressive 6.1 yards-per-carry on the season, the 26-year-old will look for another monster effort in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.
Meanwhile, a week after running for a career-high 144 yards, the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs one-upped himself on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, tallying 154 on 21 carries in Las Vegas’ 30-29 loss. The back-to-back superb outings have Jacobs sitting third in rushing behind Chubb and New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley. Jacobs and the Raiders get a BYE in Week 6 before returning to the field the following week for a matchup with the Houston Texans.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.