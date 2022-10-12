While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.

Here is how things shake out after Week 5:

Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Rushing Yards 1 Nick Chubb CLE 593 2 Saquon Barkley NYG 533 3 Josh Jacobs LV 490 4 Miles Sanders PHI 414 5 Dameon Pierce HOU 412 6 Derrick Henry TEN 408 7 Aaron Jones GB 390 8 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF 375 9 Lamar Jackson BAL 374 10 Dalvin Cook MIN 373 11 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 372 12 Rashaad Penny SEA 346 13 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL 340 14 Jamaal Williams DET 332 15 Khalil Herbert CHI 328 15 Jonathan Taylor IND 328 17 Christian McCaffrey CAR 324 18 Austin Ekeler LAC 313 19 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 305 20 Joe Mixon CIN 302 21 James Robinson JAX 286 22 Leonard Fournette TB 280 23 Breece Hall NYJ 275 24 Jalen Hurts PHI 266 25 Raheem Mostert MIA 260

Back atop the rushing leaderboard is Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, who notched his third straight 100+ yard game. Chubb carried the ball 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns, albeit in a losing effort, as the Browns fell 30-28 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Averaging a thoroughly impressive 6.1 yards-per-carry on the season, the 26-year-old will look for another monster effort in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, a week after running for a career-high 144 yards, the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs one-upped himself on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, tallying 154 on 21 carries in Las Vegas’ 30-29 loss. The back-to-back superb outings have Jacobs sitting third in rushing behind Chubb and New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley. Jacobs and the Raiders get a BYE in Week 6 before returning to the field the following week for a matchup with the Houston Texans.