While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.
Here is how things shake out after Week 8:
Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?
Rank
Player
Team
Rushing Yards
1
Nick Chubb
CLE
841
2
Saquon Barkley
NYG
779
3
Derrick Henry
TEN
755
4
Josh Jacobs
LV
676
5
Aaron Jones
GB
575
6
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAX
571
7
Khalil Herbert
CHI
563
7
Miles Sanders
PHI
563
9
Dalvin Cook
MIN
561
10
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
558
11
Lamar Jackson
BAL
553
12
Dameon Pierce
HOU
539
13
Christian McCaffrey
SF
525
14
Tony Pollard
DAL
506
15
Jeff Wilson Jr.
MIA
468
16
Jamaal Williams
DET
464
17
Breece Hall
NYJ
463
18
Jonathan Taylor
IND
462
19
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
461
20
Raheem Mostert
MIA
452
21
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
443
22
Joe Mixon
CIN
432
23
Justin Fields
CHI
424
24
Alvin Kamara
NO
413
25
Leonard Fournette
TB
386
Tennessee Titans’ bruiser Derrick Henry likely wishes he could play the Houston Texans every week. Henry rumbled for 219 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns as the Titans defeated the Texans 17-10. It’s the 28-year-old’s fourth consecutive 200+ yard performance against the Texans and sixth of his career – tied with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in NFL history.
Meanwhile, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb remains atop the rushing leaderboard, carrying the ball 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ crucial 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition, Chubb leads all players in touchdowns (ten) and all rushers in 100+ yard games (five) as he continues to put the Browns’ offense on his back in the absence of quarterback Deshaun Watson.
