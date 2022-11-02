BETTING NFL
12:57 PM, November 2, 2022

Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

Paul Connor

While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders. 

Here is how things shake out after Week 8:

Rank

Player

Team

Rushing Yards

1

Nick Chubb

CLE

841

2

Saquon Barkley

NYG

779

3

Derrick Henry

TEN

755

4

Josh Jacobs

LV

676

5

Aaron Jones

GB

575

6

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAX

571

7

Khalil Herbert

CHI

563

7

Miles Sanders

PHI

563

9

Dalvin Cook

MIN

561

10

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

558

11

Lamar Jackson

BAL

553

12

Dameon Pierce

HOU

539

13

Christian McCaffrey

SF

525

14

Tony Pollard

DAL

506

15

Jeff Wilson Jr.

MIA

468

16

Jamaal Williams

DET

464

17

Breece Hall

NYJ

463

18

Jonathan Taylor

IND

462

19

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

461

20

Raheem Mostert

MIA

452

21

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

443

22

Joe Mixon

CIN

432

23

Justin Fields

CHI

424

24

Alvin Kamara

NO

413

25

Leonard Fournette

TB

386

Tennessee Titans’ bruiser Derrick Henry likely wishes he could play the Houston Texans every week. Henry rumbled for 219 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns as the Titans defeated the Texans 17-10. It’s the 28-year-old’s fourth consecutive 200+ yard performance against the Texans and sixth of his career – tied with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in NFL history.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb remains atop the rushing leaderboard, carrying the ball 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ crucial 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition, Chubb leads all players in touchdowns (ten) and all rushers in 100+ yard games (five) as he continues to put the Browns’ offense on his back in the absence of quarterback Deshaun Watson.