While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.

Here is how things shake out after Week 8:

Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

Rank Player Team Rushing Yards 1 Nick Chubb CLE 841 2 Saquon Barkley NYG 779 3 Derrick Henry TEN 755 4 Josh Jacobs LV 676 5 Aaron Jones GB 575 6 Travis Etienne Jr. JAX 571 7 Khalil Herbert CHI 563 7 Miles Sanders PHI 563 9 Dalvin Cook MIN 561 10 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 558 11 Lamar Jackson BAL 553 12 Dameon Pierce HOU 539 13 Christian McCaffrey SF 525 14 Tony Pollard DAL 506 15 Jeff Wilson Jr. MIA 468 16 Jamaal Williams DET 464 17 Breece Hall NYJ 463 18 Jonathan Taylor IND 462 19 Kenneth Walker III SEA 461 20 Raheem Mostert MIA 452 21 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 443 22 Joe Mixon CIN 432 23 Justin Fields CHI 424 24 Alvin Kamara NO 413 25 Leonard Fournette TB 386

Tennessee Titans’ bruiser Derrick Henry likely wishes he could play the Houston Texans every week. Henry rumbled for 219 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns as the Titans defeated the Texans 17-10. It’s the 28-year-old’s fourth consecutive 200+ yard performance against the Texans and sixth of his career – tied with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in NFL history.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb remains atop the rushing leaderboard, carrying the ball 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ crucial 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition, Chubb leads all players in touchdowns (ten) and all rushers in 100+ yard games (five) as he continues to put the Browns’ offense on his back in the absence of quarterback Deshaun Watson.