While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.
Here is how things shake out after Week 1.
Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?
Rank
Name
Team
Rushing Yards
1
Saquon Barkley
NYG
164
2
Jonathan Taylor
IND
161
3
D’Andre Swift
DET
144
4
Nick Chubb
CLE
141
5
Leonard Fournette
TB
127
6
Cordarrelle Patterson
ATL
120
7
Miles Sanders
PHI
96
8
Jalen Hurts
PHI
90
9
Dalvin Cook
MIN
90
10
Derrick Henry
TEN
82
11
Joe Mixon
CIN
82
12
Taysom Hill
NO
81
13
Marcus Mariota
ATL
72
14
James Robinson
JAX
66
15
Isiah Pacheco
KC
62
16
Michael Carter
NYJ
60
17
Rashaad Penny
SEA
60
18
Melvin Gordon III
DEN
58
19
Antonio Gibson
WSH
58
20
Josh Jacobs
LV
57
21
Josh Allen
BUF
56
22
Trey Lance
SF
54
23
Deebo Samuel
SF
52
24
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
52
25
Aaron Jones
GB
49
One of the great stories in Week 1 was the performance of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. After dealing with several injuries the past few seasons, Barkley looked like his old self, breaking off several explosive runs en route to a 164-yard afternoon (18 carries). The 25-year-old’s longest run went for 68 yards on the first play of the third quarter, one of four rushes of 10+ yards for the former Penn State standout. Health permitting, Barkley’s name should continue to rank near or at the top of the NFL’s rushing leaderboard.
Right behind Barkley is 2021’s rushing leader in the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, who picked up exactly where he left off, racking up 161 yards on 31 carries in Indy’s 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. With preseason reports of a lighter workload appearing to be exaggerated, Taylor is as good a bet as anyone to win his second consecutive rushing crown.
