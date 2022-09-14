While the NFL has become known for its pass-happy nature, the importance of having a solid running game cannot be underestimated. Throughout the season, this space will monitor the league’s rushing leaders.

Here is how things shake out after Week 1.

Who Leads the NFL in Rushing Yards This Year?

Rank Name Team Rushing Yards 1 Saquon Barkley NYG 164 2 Jonathan Taylor IND 161 3 D’Andre Swift DET 144 4 Nick Chubb CLE 141 5 Leonard Fournette TB 127 6 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL 120 7 Miles Sanders PHI 96 8 Jalen Hurts PHI 90 9 Dalvin Cook MIN 90 10 Derrick Henry TEN 82 11 Joe Mixon CIN 82 12 Taysom Hill NO 81 13 Marcus Mariota ATL 72 14 James Robinson JAX 66 15 Isiah Pacheco KC 62 16 Michael Carter NYJ 60 17 Rashaad Penny SEA 60 18 Melvin Gordon III DEN 58 19 Antonio Gibson WSH 58 20 Josh Jacobs LV 57 21 Josh Allen BUF 56 22 Trey Lance SF 54 23 Deebo Samuel SF 52 24 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 52 25 Aaron Jones GB 49

One of the great stories in Week 1 was the performance of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. After dealing with several injuries the past few seasons, Barkley looked like his old self, breaking off several explosive runs en route to a 164-yard afternoon (18 carries). The 25-year-old’s longest run went for 68 yards on the first play of the third quarter, one of four rushes of 10+ yards for the former Penn State standout. Health permitting, Barkley’s name should continue to rank near or at the top of the NFL’s rushing leaderboard.

Right behind Barkley is 2021’s rushing leader in the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, who picked up exactly where he left off, racking up 161 yards on 31 carries in Indy’s 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. With preseason reports of a lighter workload appearing to be exaggerated, Taylor is as good a bet as anyone to win his second consecutive rushing crown.