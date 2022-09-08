Who Might be the New NFL Playoff Teams & Division Winners in 2022?
Danny Mogollon
The biggest complaint among college football fans is “it’s the same teams every year.” Alabama usually wins; when they don’t, it’s Clemson or Ohio State or the next-best SEC team, with Georgia and Oklahoma regular fixtures in the College Football Playoffs.
The NFL couldn’t be more different as we haven’t seen a repeat Super Bowl champion since 2004, a stretch of 17-straight seasons. It’s not just about the Lombardi Trophy, as the league where they play for pay regularly offers new division winners and postseason participants.
Non-Division Winners –> Win a Division in 2022
The NFL is accustomed to new division winners. Last season was no different, as the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Bucs all won their division after not doing so the previous season.
Best Division Odds Among 2021 Non-Division Winners (@ FanDuel):
Philadelphia Eagles +130
Indianapolis Colts +140
Baltimore Ravens +145
San Francisco 49ers +165
Los Angeles Chargers +220
Non-Playoff Teams –> Win a Division in 2022
Of the five teams above, the Eagles and 49ers were wild card teams. At least two teams who did not make the postseason in the season prior went on to finish atop their division in 18 of the past 19 years. It’s that type of turnaround that gives fans hope across the NFL.
Best Division Odds Among 2021 Non-Playoff Teams:
Indianapolis Colts +140
Baltimore Ravens +145
Los Angeles Chargers +220
Minnesota Vikings +240
Denver Broncos +260
Non-Playoff Teams –>Make Playoffs in 2022
If we’re talking about qualifying for the postseason, at least four teams who did not make the playoffs in the previous year advanced to the tournament every season since 1990. That’s a streak of 32 campaigns! Including seven in 2021. Are you not hopeful?
Best Playoff Odds Among 2021 Non-Playoff Teams:
Indianapolis Colts -172
Los Angeles Chargers -162
Baltimore Ravens -156
Denver Broncos -146
Minnesota Vikings -138
New Orleans Saints +118
Miami Dolphins +142
Washington Commanders +152
Cleveland Browns +170
New York Giants +225
Playoff Teams –>Miss Playoffs in 2022
Of course, there’s a flipside. If there will be teams who didn’t make the playoffs in 2021 and make it in 2022, there have to be teams who made the postseason in 2021 but won’t in 2022.
