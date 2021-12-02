Who Will Start At QB For The Giants?

Greg Tartaglia of NorthJersey.com reports that Giants offensive coordinator, Freddie Kitchens, expects quarterback Daniel Jones to play on Sunday against the Dolphins.

At Giants practice today… new offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens makes his Thursday practice presser “debut”. Says that he’s expecting Daniel Jones to be the NYG QB on Sunday ⁦@art_stapleton⁩ pic.twitter.com/c0dRIhMB7j — Greg Tartaglia (@NJTags13) December 2, 2021

Jones is reportedly dealing with a neck injury that picked up on the second play of the Giants’ Week 12 victory over the Eagles. He managed to finish the game, but multiple outlets stated the injury would keep him out of the upcoming Week 13 matchup.

The Giants even signed former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad as a possible precaution.

It now appears that the report of him missing the game was nothing more than window dressing. New York’s as high as a 4.5-point road underdog against a Dolphins team that’s currently on a four-game winning streak. Nonetheless, sharp bettors are taking the points with the visiting team.

