Wide Receiver Julio Jones Won't Suit Up for Bucs vs. Saints
Grant White
Despite his best efforts, Julio Jones will not suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The veteran wide receiver has been dealing with a knee injury since last week’s triumph over the Dallas Cowboys but wasn’t cleared to play against the New Orleans Saints.
Bucs’ WR Julio Jones officially inactive today vs. Saints due to his knee injury.
Immediately, Jones built chemistry with Tom Brady, catching three of five targets for 69 yards, also adding 17 yards on the ground on two rushes in Week 1.
The knee injury isn’t expected to keep him out for an extended time, as Jones took to the field for warmups before he was a late scratch.
Jones’s absence is compounded by the loss of Chris Godwin, who was ruled out earlier in the week. That could lead to big things from Mike Evans, although Russell Gage was cleared to play Sunday and will also draw looks from Brady.
Even without Jones and Godwin, bettors are lining up for a piece of the Bucs. FanDuel Sportsbook has Tampa Bay lined as -2.5 chalk for the NFC South battle.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.