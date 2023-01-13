The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 to win the NFC North for the first time in five seasons, but despite their record and status as a division champ, there’s little faith in them from the betting market. At +1200 to win the NFC, they sit behind a team with a losing record and a Wild Card squad.

The 9-7-1 New York Giants are right behind the Vikes (+2400) to win the conference as they’re back in the postseason for the first time since 2016. While Minnesota (-3 point differential) is perceived as lucky, first-year headman Brian Daboll gets most of the credit for New York’s success.

Despite four more wins and home-field advantage, the Vikings are a three-point favorite. They are 6-5 ATS as a favorite this season, while the Giants are an NFL-best 6-1 ATS on the road. New York has covered four straight, but this matchup could favor Minnesota as they’re 4-1 ATS versus bottom ten passing offenses (the Giants are ranked 26th in passing offense).

For more trends, line movement, injury updates, player props, picks, and videos on the Giants at Vikings, click here.

Matchups in New York Giants Favor:

Darius Slayton has averaged 5.7 yards after the catch this season, tied for eighth-best of qualified wide receivers. The Vikings have allowed 5.5 yards after the catch this season, the fifth-worst in NFL.

The Giants have scored on 46.1% of their drives in the second half, the best in NFL. The Vikings’ defense has allowed scores on 39.4% of opponent drives in the second half this season, the fifth-worst.

Matchups in Minnesota Vikings Favor:

The Vikings are 7-0 (1.000) when possessing the ball longer than their opponent this season, the best in NFL. The Giants allowed an average time of possession of 32:38 this season, the highest in the NFL.

K.J. Osborn has averaged 6.5 yards after the catch since Week 11, tied for third-best of qualified wide receivers. The Giants have allowed 4.8 yards after the catch per reception to WRs since Week 11, tied for the fourth-worst in NFL.

Vikings vs. Giants Keys to the Game: