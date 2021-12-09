Will 49ers’ Elijah Mitchell Play In Week 14?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell still faces an uphill battle to play in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to being in concussion protocol, 49ers' RB Elijah Mitchell also underwent an MRI on his knee that came back and showed what HC Kyle Shanahan termed as an "irritation." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2021

Mitchell remains on the league’s concussion protocol, and he’s also said to have some “irritation” in his knee that kept him out of practice on Wednesday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t detail the knee injury when meeting with the media on Wednesday.

After rushing for 208 yards as a team in their 34-26 win over the Viking in Week 12, the 49ers only ran for 71 yards in Week 13 as they lost 30-23 to the Seahawks. The running game’s been a critical part of San Francisco’s offense this season as it’s ranked third with a run play rate of 48.30%.

Even with Mitchell’s status still questionable at the moment, sharp bettors are taking advantage of the reverse-line movement with the 49ers as they’re now a one-point road favorite after initially opening as a 3.5-point favorite.

