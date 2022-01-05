Will Bengals’ Joe Burrow Play In Week 18 vs. Browns?

ESPN’s Ben Baby reports that Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, doesn’t expect to play in the regular-season finale against the Browns.

Burrow led the Bengals to a 34-31 win over the Chiefs in Week 17. The victory also gave the Bengals their first divisional title since the 2015 season.

Cincinnati is currently the third seed in the AFC. And since it’ll be one of the four division winners, it can’t be any lower than a fourth seed in the playoffs. However, the Bengals still have a slight chance to obtain the number one seed in the conference. But now, with Burrow stating that he doesn’t expect to play, perhaps the organization isn’t willing to risk their franchise quarterback in Week 18 for a chance to improve its seeding.

If Burrow doesn’t play on Sunday, the Bengals will likely turn to backup quarterback Brandon Allen. While nothing’s set in stone at the moment, bettors can find the Bengals anywhere from a one-point favorite to a 5.5-point underdog at various sportsbooks.

