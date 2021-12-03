Will Bucs Part Ways With Antonio Brown?

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is unwilling to comment on the suspensions of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards after the league discovered their COVID-19 vaccination cards were fraudulent.

Bruce Arians said he won’t address the Bucs two suspended players, Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards, until they return in three weeks. As for the future of those players he said “nothing has been decided.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 3, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see how Arians will handle the matter, considering that when the Buccaneers signed Brown, they made it clear they wouldn’t tolerate any more of his shenanigans. Brown’s already been on the sidelines with an ankle injury as he’s missed the team’s last five games. Ironically, he’s also been a bit of a good luck charm as the Buccaneers are a perfect 5-0 in the games he’s played in but just 3-3 when he’s not on the field.

Tampa Bay’s next game will be against the Falcons as an 11-point road favorite. The last time the two teams met was in Week 2, and the Buccaneers won 48-25 at home.

To keep up to date with all your NFL action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.