Will COVID Impact Tyreek Hill In Week 17?

The NFL Network’s James Palmer reports that Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, noticed teammate Tyreek Hill was struggling with his conditioning during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patrick Mahomes said that Tyreek Hill, who had just come off the COVID list and played last Sunday, was “exhausted out there. He was just trying to do what he could to contribute”. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 29, 2021

That could be why Mahomes chose to target Hill just twice in the game. Hill finished with two receptions and 19 yards on the day. However, the Chiefs didn’t need Hill’s services, as they still routed the Steelers 36-10. Now, with another week of practice after returning from COVID protocols, Hill could be closer to 100% for Kansas City’s Week 17 matchup against the Bengals.

The Chiefs are as high as a 5.5-point road favorite, but sharp bettors are opting to take the points with the home underdogs. As for the total, sharp bettors have yet to show their hand, but the public is involved in the over after betting it up a half-point point to 50.

To keep up to date with all your NFL action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.