Will Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster Play on Wild Card Weekend vs. the Chiefs?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Steelers wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, returned to practice after missing 12 games due to a shoulder injury. With Smith-Schuster back at practice, it might suggest that Pittsburgh’s considering adding him to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice today after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 16 with a shoulder injury. Steelers have a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022

This will be the second time the two teams face off this season, as Kansas City won the first encounter 36-10. If the Steelers can get anything out of Smith-Schuster, it could be a bonus given their offensive woes. Pittsburgh ranks 21st in points per game (20.2), and that number’s down to 17.3 over their past three contests.

The Steelers are as high as a 12.5-point underdog on Sunday, and they’re the only team that’s a double-digit dog this weekend.

To keep up to date with all your NFL action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.