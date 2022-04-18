WR A.J. Brown Won't Participate in Titans' Offseason Program
Paul Connor
Overview
Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown is the latest star receiver looking to get paid.
According to ESPN, Brown intends to skip the Titans’ offseason program as part of an effort to secure a long-term contract extension.
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, the 24-year-old is set to earn 4.5 million in 2022 – just slightly above fellow wide receivers Randall Cobb and Byron Pringle.
While Brown has been a little injury prone since entering the league in 2019, he has been highly productive when healthy, notching two 1,000-yard seasons and 24 touchdowns over his first three years.
Unsurprisingly, the circumstances surrounding Brown’s contract have led to his name being mentioned in NFL trade circles. However, Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson has repeatedly stated he has no intention of moving one of his franchise cornerstones, saying, “A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan. And that’s part of our goal this offseason, or whenever that manifests itself, to come to an agreement to keep him around.”
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.