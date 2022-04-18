WR A.J. Brown Won't Participate in Titans' Offseason Program

Overview

Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown is the latest star receiver looking to get paid.

According to ESPN, Brown intends to skip the Titans’ offseason program as part of an effort to secure a long-term contract extension.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, the 24-year-old is set to earn 4.5 million in 2022 – just slightly above fellow wide receivers Randall Cobb and Byron Pringle.

While Brown has been a little injury prone since entering the league in 2019, he has been highly productive when healthy, notching two 1,000-yard seasons and 24 touchdowns over his first three years.

Unsurprisingly, the circumstances surrounding Brown’s contract have led to his name being mentioned in NFL trade circles. However, Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson has repeatedly stated he has no intention of moving one of his franchise cornerstones, saying, “A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan. And that’s part of our goal this offseason, or whenever that manifests itself, to come to an agreement to keep him around.”

