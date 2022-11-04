WR Brandin Cooks to Return to Texans' Facility on Friday

Frustrated over not being dealt at Tuesday’s trade deadline, Cooks was held out of Thursday’s 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in what head coach Lovie Smith deemed a “coach’s decision.”
“He’s going to be in the building,” said Smith. “He’ll be back on the team, ready to go…I told you last week he was excused for personal reasons. Part of the personal reasons was some of the things that was going on. I made a coach’s decision. I didn’t think he was ready to play. You don’t practice during the week, I don’t think you’re ready to play in the game.”
While Cooks may not long to be in a Texans uniform, refusing to play for the organization leaves the 29-year-old at risk of voiding his $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023. That’s likely enough motivation for the former first-rounder to put his grievances aside and for cooler heads to prevail.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Texans as +5.5 point road underdogs on the spread and +200 on the moneyline.
