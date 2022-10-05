WR Cole Beasley Announces Retirement

Two weeks after inking a contract with the Buccaneers, Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons”, said Beasley’s agent, Justin Turner. “He is an unbelievably wonderful human being, a great football player, and an even better husband and father. He hasn’t been able to be a full-time dad for a while. This game takes a toll on you.”
Beasley appeared in two games for Tampa Bay, catching four passes for 17 yards.
Before joining the Bucs, Beasley enjoyed successful stops as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, where he evolved into one of the league’s more reliable slot receivers. His best season came in 2020 when he tallied 82 catches for 967 yards and four touchdowns en route to earning second-team All-Pro honors.
Beasley finishes his career with 550 receptions, 5,709 receiving yards, and 34 touchdowns.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs holding the fourth-best Super Bowl odds at +1000 (tied with the Green Bay Packers.
