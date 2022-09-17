WR Tee Higgins Could Play Sunday for the Cincinnati Bengals

The official team website reports that Tee Higgins is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Higgins had to leave the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers early after suffering a concussion. Higgins is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Still, his full participation in practice Friday is a pretty good signal that he will be available when the Bengals travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday.

Assuming Higgins can go, he is a part of what might be the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL, along with Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. The only question about the production of these triplets is if the offensive line can give quarterback Joe Burrow enough time to throw the ball down the field.

The Bengals will take on a Cowboys team Sunday that will be without starting QB Dak Prescott. The Bengals are currently a 7.5-point favorite (-106). They are -340 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-112), and under (-1080). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.