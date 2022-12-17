Zach Wilson will Start Sunday for the New York Jets

This one caught just about everyone by surprise Friday. Mike White was expected to start this game, but doctors for the Jets would not clear him to play. White took several vicious hits in the Jets’ loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, which amounted to a few fractured ribs. White wanted to play and stated he went to 10 different doctors trying to get cleared, but to no avail.
This is a golden opportunity for Wilson to get back in the good graces of his teammates and the fans after being benched after another dismal performance versus the New England Patriots in Week 11. Wilson upset teammates and fans alike for seemingly not taking responsibility for his poor play. A victory Sunday versus the Detroit Lions would go a long way toward those teammates and fans having amnesia. The opposite may also be accurate, however. A poor performance could mean he will be looking to latch on to a new team next season, as he will be crushed by the media and those fans Monday.
The Jets are a +1-point underdog (-106) versus the Lions on Sunday and are -110 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
