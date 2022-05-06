Overview

Much like we saw in Game 2 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning, goals should once again be plentiful for tonight’s Game 3.

David Pastrnak (Bruins) Over 0.5 Goals (+134)

The Bruins star winger was dynamite when healthy this season, posting 68 points in 65 games with 27 coming on goals. Moreover, the Czech forward has been known to find his scoring touch in the postseason, where he boasts an identical 27 goals in 65 games. It’s not often you see goal totals go up in the playoffs or even stay the same, so this is a positive for Pastrnak after a quiet first two games in this series.

If the Bruins have any hope of getting back into this against Carolina on home ice, they’ll need all the scoring they can get, and Pastrnak should be at the forefront of that. The Bruins are currently -130 favorites on the moneyline in Game 3 at TD Garden.

Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs) Over 0.5 Goals (+188)

Marner has been impactful at both ends of the ice to begin this series against Tampa Bay, with one goal in both games and five total points. This is a welcomed change for the winger, who has struggled to find the back of the net in years past in the postseason, as it appears those jitters are gone and we’re seeing the scorer we’ve grown accustomed to in the regular season.

With so much focus on Auston Matthews and his elite goalscoring ability, Marner is quietly flying under the shadows and putting up numbers. Look for Marner to continue that for Game 3. Toronto is currently listed as slight underdogs tonight on the moneyline at -104.

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) Over 0.5 Points (-128)

Even with the Maple Leafs off to a hot start in their series against Tampa Bay with eight goals in two games, Nylander has yet to be a factor, but that could be changing as soon as tonight.

Sheldon Keefe had Nylander begin the series on the third line, trying to spread out some of the team’s scoring, but he was reunited with John Tavares during the team’s morning skate today, which should benefit the Swedish winger. If Nylander is able to get going and provide Toronto with more secondary scoring, the Lightning could be in trouble on home ice tonight. The Leafs are currently small favorites to win their series with Tampa Bay at -111.