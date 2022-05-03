Overview

The Stanley Cup Playoffs kicked off last night and there’s another four-pack of games on Tuesday with plenty of prop bets available to look at, including two in the Eastern Conference.

You can keep an eye on the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Adam Fox (Rangers) Over 0.5 Points (-126)

The reigning Norris Trophy winner will look to have a big impact in the postseason, much as he did during the regular season, where he posted a career-high 74 points in 78 games.

Fox and the Rangers are slight favorites in their opening-round series with the Pittsburgh Penguins at -115, but there’s definitely value in what Fox is offering in terms of production tonight, where he’s listed at -126 to record a point. Fox has been an integral part of the Rangers’ transition game and they have some top-end forwards that know how to put the puck in the back of the net, which is why we really like this number for him tonight.

Tom Wilson (Capitals) Over 0.5 Goals (+310)

A lot of the focus for tonight’s Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers Game 1 is going to be on the health of Alex Ovechkin and if the Capitals can keep up offensively with Florida.

If the Capitals hope to keep this series even relatively close, they will need offense from all around their lineup, specifically from Tom Wilson who plays a physical brand of hockey but can also score goals. Wilson scored a career-high 24 goals this season for Washington and is currently listed at +310 to find the back of the net tonight.

Playoff hockey is much tougher and goals are harder to come by, meaning the Capitals will likely need to score goals the Wilson way…by crashing the net and finding some rebounds.

Jonathan Huberdeau (Panthers) Over 1.5 Points (+140)

Jonathan Huberdeau proved to be one of the most electric scorers in the entire NHL this season where he finished in a tie for second with 115 points. The Panthers star winger has only played in 16 career playoff games, but he has 16 points in those contests, including ten points in last year’s playoffs in six games against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

During the regular season when the Panthers and Capitals met, Huberdeau tallied five points in three games. We’re not asking him to do anything he hasn’t done in the past at eclipsing over 1.5 points in this contest tonight, especially favorable with the plus value you’re getting on this number.