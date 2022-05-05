3 NHL Eastern Conference Player Props to Target on Thursday

Overview

After a triple-overtime performance in Game 1 between New York and Pittsburgh, you should expect there to be plenty of goals scored again tonight in Game 2.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Chris Kreider (Rangers) Over 0.5 Goals (+132)

Kreider finished the year with 52 goals, which was third in the NHL, exceeding expectations with a newfound elite goal-scoring touch this season. The Rangers star winger scored a goal in the opening game and was one of the more impactful forwards with the style of play that can take advantage of a Penguins backend that is certainly beatable.

With plenty of questions around who will ultimately start in goal for the Penguins in Game 2, you should be more confident in what Kreider brings to the table here, especially with him getting solid plus value in this Game 2.

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) Over 0.5 Goals (+186)

Crosby was everywhere in Game 1 and was arguably the best player on the ice for either team, which is what you’ve grown to expect from one of the best players of this generation. Crosby played 34:49 in Game 1 and tallied two assists to go along with seven shots on goal and we expect him to play an impactful role in Game 2 tonight.

The Rangers may be favored again in this spot, but Crosby provides such a nice insurance blanket as he’s recorded 69 goals in 175 career playoff games. While Crosby hasn’t been as great over the last two or three playoff series for the Penguins, but if Game 1 was any indication, he might be on a mission to extend Pittsburgh’s season for as long as he can.

Jonathan Huberdeau (Panthers) Over 0.5 Goals (+205)

With the elite talent that Huberdeau possesses and with the Panthers on the cusp of finding their offensive game, this is a number that is too good to pass up in Game 2.

Huberdeau was held pointless in Game 1 with five shots in 21:01 of ice-time and it’ll be difficult to keep him off the scoresheet again tonight if he gets that many shots. The Panthers were the highest-scoring NHL team this year for a reason and Huberdeau played a big role in that, which is the key to a Florida bounce back tonight.

The fact you’re able to get this much value on Huberdeau is just icing on the cake.